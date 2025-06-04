PolitiBrawl

Karen Lorentzen
Karen Lorentzen
4h

Eventually the retail industry that was hit SO HARD by Biden’s first horrible EO increased the prices of everything because of shipping increases. At least tariffs benefit our country. Don’t buy foreign stuff.

Americans need to make more of what we need. The crazy high price of gas was insane and I know I was like, 💬WTH is SfB’s handler gonna do to kill our economy now ? 💭

My business hasn’t recovered yet, but I have hope and I feel so much safer with a competent leader who LOVES AMERICA & her legal citizens

tara
41m

They are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this right now....

https://t.co/RVczM7SdlF

