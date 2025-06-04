Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent fired back at CBS News’ Margaret Brennan for trying to punch a hole in Trump’s economic agenda from every angle despite low inflation and strong future indicators.

She wasn’t expecting him to say this…

Brennan asked asked Bessent what companies like Walmart should do to navigate Trump’s tariffs, siting that the megastore giant has an operating margin of only 3%, not leaving much room to “eat the tariffs” as Trump’s team has suggested large companies do.

“Should companies cut back on the number of goods they have on their shelves or just on their profitability?” Brennan asked.

“That’s a decision company by company, Margaret,” Bessent said. “They’re going to do what’s right for them.”

Brennan pushed further, “For consumers, the reality is there will either be less inventory, higher prices, or both.”

“Margaret, when we were here in March, you said there was going to be big inflation. There hasn’t been any inflation,” Bessent returned fire. “Actually, inflation numbers are the best in 4 years! So why don’t we stop trying to say this could happen and wait to see what does happen!”

Ted Cruz SHUTS UP Democrat loudmouth Cory Booker in heated shouting match

Sen. Ted Cruz clashed with Democrat Sen. Cory Booker about alleged threats made towards federal court judges after a record number of injunctions have been launched against the Trump administration.

They threw all politeness aside… “Let me finish!!!”

Similar to Democrats now condemning threats towards federal judges, Republicans called for the federal prosecution of protestors who demonstrated outside the homes of Supreme Court judges in the days after the 2022 overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Ted Cruz called out Democrats for being silent on the issue and not taking action because it aligned their political agenda.

New Jersey Rep. Cory Booker pushed back against Cruz’s claim.

“You said we were silent after people’s houses were protested. That is a patent lie, sir!“ Booker told Cruz. “We were not silent. We took action…What you said was patently not true and was in fact a patent lie!”

“Did the Biden DOJ arrest even one?!!” Cruz interjected. “The answer is no!”

Booker exploded, “I did not interrupt you sir, let me finish!!” adding, “I am sick and tired of hearing the kind of heated partisan rhetoric, which is one of the reason why we have such divisions in this country. The attacks that we see from the President, trolling and dragging judges through what we should be talking about,… puts people in danger!!”

Cruz calmly responded, “The Biden Justice Department arrested zero people, prosecuted zero people, for violating the criminal law, and every Democrat senator on this committee was silent about it,” Cruz said. “The Senator from New Jersey clutched his pearls about language threatening judges, and yet I do not recall a single Democrat senator of this committee saying a word when Chuck Schumer went to the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened the safety of the Supreme justices by name.”

Watch the two Senators go at it in the charged debate here:

Brave Ivy League student BLASTS university for absurd levels of waste driving up tuition

Brown University student Alex Shieh called out his elite Ivy League school during a congressional hearing, Wednesday, for unbelievable bureaucratic bloat and waste driving tuition unmanageably high.