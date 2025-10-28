Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent fired back at NBC’s Kristen Welker for blaiming consumer inflation and the ongoing government shutdown squarely on President Donald Trump during a fiery live interview.

Watch Bessent set the record straight:

Click To Watch Video

Gavin Newsom destroyed for fake backstory about growing up poor

During a recent guest appearance on podcast “All The Smoke” the California governor described a childhood that garnered some skeptical reactions from listeners.

Newsom claimed that his mother worked multiple jobs and struggled to afford rent during his childhood, forcing them to take in roommates. “It was just like hustling and and so I was out there, kind of raising myself , turning on the TV, just getting obsessed. I was sitting there with the Wonder Bread” Newsom said, portraying a tough upbringing he has referenced throughout his political career.

Critics note Newsom’s father William served as a high-powered attorney managing billionaire heir Gordon Getty’s fortune and was so close to the family that he delivered ransom payment during the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.

After graduating from Santa Clara University, Newsom launched the PlumpJack Group winery with financial backing from Getty, though his father claimed he lost money in a 1968 Senate campaign that limited his ability to support Newsom’s mother and insisted “I was around people of wealth, but I never had any money, nor did Gavin.”

Many called out Newsom on X for his story: “Gavin Newsom, whose parents were multi-millionaires, claims he grew up poor with no money for food,” One user said, with plenty others sharing their frustration at the seemingly attempt to resonate with voters.

Trump and new Japanese Prime Minister address US Troops - Japan nominates Trump for peace prize

President Donald Trump announced accelerated defense deliveries to Japan during an address to the U.S. troops on the USS George Washington Tuesday, declaring that the first batch of F-35 fighter jet missiles “will arrive this week” as he deepens America’s military partnership with Tokyo during his week-long Asia tour.

Delivering on Defense Commitments: Trump revealed that advanced AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X air-to-air missiles for Japan’s F-35 fleet are arriving ahead of schedule, demonstrating his administration’s ability to rapidly strengthen allied defenses in the Indo-Pacific region.

Historic Alliance Strengthened: The president praised America’s relationship with Japan as “one of the most remarkable relationships in the entire world” while standing alongside Japan’s conservative and first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who pledged Japan is “fundamentally reinforcing its defense capability” and take on more leadership in creating lasting peace and stability for the region.

Economic Vindication: Trump also pointed to record highs in both American and Japanese stock markets as proof “we’re doing something right,” using the trip to showcase how his America First foreign policy delivers both security and prosperity through strategic partnerships, rather than dependence on adversaries like China.

Japan Prime Minister Nominates Trump for Peace Prize: During their official meeting, Prime Minister Takaichi and President Trump sang each other’s praises, with the former announcement her nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump was noticeably snubbed for this year’s prize, but supporters are around the world are rallying in support of him for his major foreign policy accomplishments and Gaza Israel peace deal. This meeting with Japan comes after Trump’s historic oversight of a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia Monday, with the much-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea tomorrow.

Trump does his signature dance for U.S. Troops in Japan:

Democrats make Thanksgiving travel impossible with government shutdown

Air traffic controllers went without pay for the first time Tuesday on Day 28 of the Democrat-led government shutdown, triggering widespread flight delays and cancellations across the nation as Senate Democrats continue blocking Republican attempts to fund essential workers ahead of the critical Thanksgiving travel season.

Democrats Refuse Targeted Relief: Senate Democrats are blocking Sen. Ted Cruz’s bill to immediately pay the nation’s 13,000 air traffic controllers, insisting instead on full government reopening that includes their demands for expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies, while Republicans have repeatedly offered a “clean continuing resolution” to fund all operations.

Travel Chaos Mounting: Over 3,300 flights were delayed Monday and 8,700 on Sunday, with Los Angeles International Airport forced to issue a temporary ground stop due to controller shortages—just one of 22 locations facing disruptions as exhausted controllers working six days a week now face zero paychecks and potential second jobs.

Democratic Hypocrisy Exposed: Democrats claim to care about federal workers, with Democrats like Sen. Andy Kim claiming Republican government cut-backs are the root problem. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned controllers may be “delivering for DoorDash” instead of “controlling the airspace” because Senate Democrats won’t pass targeted funding bills that could immediately resolve the crisis.

100-page GOP report calls for Biden autopen decisions to be made “void”

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer released a damning 100-page report Tuesday demanding a comprehensive DOJ investigation into former President Joe Biden’s use of autopens to sign executive actions, raising serious questions about whether Biden’s inner circle orchestrated a systematic cover-up of his cognitive decline and whether critical presidential decisions—including controversial pardons—were made without the former president’s full awareness or authorization.

The White House replaced former President Biden’s portrait with the autopen.

Void Executive Actions Alleged: The GOP report concludes that executive decisions made during Biden’s cognitive decline “do not carry the force of law and should be considered void ” due to insufficient documentation proving Biden himself made the decisions, calling for DOJ review of all actions taken between January 20, 2021, and January 19, 2025, with particular focus on acts of clemency.

Hunter Biden’s Improper Pardon Role: Former Chief of Staff Jeff Zients testified that Hunter Biden was present in the room during pardon discussions, including meetings about the pardons given to five Biden family members, Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, and January 6th Committee members—raising serious concerns about the president’s son influencing official government decisions.

White House Physician Under Fire: The committee called for the D.C. Board of Medicine to investigate and potentially bar Dr. Kevin O’Connor from practicing medicine after he invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid answering questions, with the report accusing him of “reckless” decision-making for never conducting a cognitive exam on Biden and producing “grossly misleading medical assessments” while allegedly succumbing to political pressure from Biden’s inner circle.

Biden aids keep quiet: Despite 47 hours of sworn testimony from 14 witnesses, not one Biden aide would admit concerns about the president’s cognitive health, with Comer suggesting a coordinated cover-up that denied the American people transparency about who was actually making decisions in the White House—while Biden allies dismiss the investigation as “baseless.”

