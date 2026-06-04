Trump Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent humiliated native American Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren when she accused the Trump administration of corrupt financial trading.

His response made her SNAP! He called her a shameless hypocrite right to her face: “Senator you are very rich, please lead by example… get your house in order first!”

Click To Watch Video

Sponsored by Natural Health Response

In 1944, an experiment was done in this Nazi medical center…

Eerie WW2 Photo Reveals Shocking Secret

Dear Reader,

In 1944, an experiment was done in this Nazi medical center…

Take a look at the circled window in this photo…

A medical experiment commissioned by Adolf Hitler was done here in 1944. Our own U.S. government has ignored the important scientific results of this experiment.

Now, decades later, the results are finally being revealed to the public. And you will NOT believe what they expose.

Click here now to see them while they’re still available.

But hurry… Click here now before we’re forced to remove it from the web.

Regards,

Emily Harper

Publisher, Natural Health Response

P.S. The health implications of this shocking video will leave you speechless. I highly recommend you watch it immediately. This could have a major impact on what you and your family know about healthcare. Watch this now.

Video of murdered British teen Henry Nowak’s loving relationship with sister goes viral “A debt is owed”

Footage of slain British teenager Henry Nowak dancing and goofing off with his sister is going viral Thursday morning, after he was stabbed several times by a Sikh with a ceremonial knife and U.K police ignored his cries for help, deciding to arrest him instead when his attacker accused him of being racist.

Family intends to bring unity, not division: During Thursday meeting with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, Henry Nowak’s parents advocated for reforming law enforcement accountability and restoring public trust in policing after officers dismissed their son’s pleas for help. The family, scheduled for subsequent discussion with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasized their desire for societal unity rather than escalating communal tensions. Badenoch committed to working across political boundaries developing a constructive legacy from the tragedy.

Thousands of Brits took to the streets clashing with police over the tragedy, which notably mirrors the killing of George Floyd in the U.S. in obvious ways. British conservatives are saying the tragedy indicates a two-tiered justice system where police are apprehensive of arresting and overly-trusting of non-white assailants.

Well-funded activist network orchestrated Newark detention facility protests through coordinated strategy, encrypted messaging

Investigative reporting from Fox News revealed Delaney Hall demonstrations emerged from organized coordination among approximately 100 nonprofits controlling combined annual revenues exceeding $850 million, rather than spontaneous grassroots action.

An encrypted Signal network mobilized participants using coded identities, distributing strategic communications guiding public messaging and protest logistics including specialized riot-suppression equipment, medical supplies and transportation coordination.

Three-tier organizational structure divided labor across monitoring, mobilization and statewide advocacy functions: Overlapping coalitions divided responsibilities—one focusing on observation and narrative framing through family testimonies, another concentrating on rapid-response demonstrations and legislative campaigns, a third serving as organizational umbrella linking 59 member groups across the state.

Trump to name Todd Blanche as permanent Attorney General

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday evening he will nominate acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to permanently lead the Justice Department, with the process expected to move expeditiously following initial appointment after Pam Bondi's departure. Trump praised Blanche's interim performance, indicating no active consideration of alternative candidates and describing longstanding familiarity with the legal professional.