U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took down Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters during intense questioning at Tuesday’s House Appropriations Committee hearing.

Bessent was just too smart for her…

Watch Video

Waters pressed Bessent on if “DOGE employees” received appropriate security training before being granted access to Treasury databases.

“Again, they were granted read-only access at Treasury,…” Bessent explained.

“Please! You can’t filibuster here, this is not the filibuster playground!” Waters snapped. “What you did was, you let these strangers into our Treasury with access to all of the data, all of the personal information and you just opened the door! Why did you do that?!!”

"No ma’am,” Bessent fired back. “They were Treasury employees.”

Waters asked Bessent to say under oath that “all of them” who were given access were Treasury employees. Bessent doubled down, assuring her that they were in fact all Treasury employees.

“There were DOGE employees also!” Waters again snapped.

“Well, there is no such thing as a ‘DOGE employee',’ there were Treasury employees,” Bessent corrected the frustrated congresswoman.

Watch the clash here:

Watch Video

Trump makes Canadian PM PANIC, tries to buy Canada on the spot

President Donald Trump shocked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Tuesday, putting him on the spot about the U.S. buying the nation of Canada and turning it into the 51st state in front of the press and millions watching.

“It would really be a wonderful marriage,” Trump said, not joking one bit. Watch the mortified Canadian PM try to to quickly wiggle his way out of the conversation.

The tense conversation started when a reporter asked Trump if he is still considering plans to make Canada the 51st state, also asking for the Prime Minister’s response.

“I believe it would be a massive tax cut for the Canadian citizens, you’d get free military, tremendous medical care and other things,” Trump answered. “You know I’m a real estate developer at heart, when you get rid of that artificially drawn line,… I’m a very artistic person, I say that’s the way it was meant to be, but we’re not going to be discussing that unless somebody wants to discuss it.”

Trump continued on with his impromptu sales pitch, directed at the asking reporter but no doubt meant for the Prime Minister to hear and consider. He added that the U.S. provides free military protection to Canada already, “It would really be a wonderful marriage!”

Watch Video