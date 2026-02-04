Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent fired back at Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters for telling him to “shut up” in the middle of today’s hearing on the Trump economic agenda.

“Can you maintain some level of dignity?!!” Bessent asked Waters. “You should be ashamed!”

Click To Watch Video

Kaitlan Collins tries to AMBUSH Trump with Epstein Files “gotcha”

Click To Watch Video

Together with ZBiotics

A good night out shouldn’t derail the next day. Planning ahead is a small shift that makes a real difference, especially as we get more serious about our time and productivity.

That’s where ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink comes in. It’s the world’s first genetically engineered probiotic, developed by PhD scientists to help prevent rough mornings after drinking.

Here’s how it works: When you drink alcohol, your body converts it into a toxic byproduct in the gut. It’s the buildup of this byproduct—not dehydration—that’s largely responsible for feeling lousy the next day. ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol produces an enzyme that breaks this byproduct down, helping your body process alcohol more efficiently.

The routine is simple: Make Pre-Alcohol your first drink of the night, drink responsibly, and give yourself a better chance at a productive morning.

If you want to try it, go to zbiotics.com/brawl and use code BRAWL at checkout for 15% off your first order. It’s backed by a 100% money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk.

Try it now

DOJ’s Epstein files release engulfs the British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing calls to resign after he admitted in fiery debate in the House of Commons on February 4, 2026, that he knew that former British Ambassador to the United States Lord Peter Mandelson stayed at Jeffrey Epstein’s house after the sex offender’s conviction yet still appointed him US ambassador.

Facing grilling from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, Starmer branded Mandelson a liar who betrayed the country, as pressure mounts for full document release amid a police probe and party unrest.

Starmer Labels Mandelson Traitorous Liar : The Prime Minister condemned Mandelson for repeatedly lying during vetting about his Epstein relationship and leaking sensitive information, calling it a profound betrayal that infuriated him and demanded action.

Badenoch Accuses Cover-Up : Tory leader Kemi Badenoch charged the government with blocking document releases under national security pretexts to shield Starmer’s position, not the nation’s, and demanded he take ultimate responsibility for the flawed appointment.

Labour Rebels Force U-Turn: Backbench Labour MPs threatened revolt over a partial file disclosure, compelling Starmer to agree to broader release while exempting items risking security or the ongoing Met Police investigation into Mandelson.

Texas rep slams brakes on Somali immigration for 25 years

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) introduced legislation Tuesday to impose a 25-year moratorium on immigration from Somalia, citing rampant welfare fraud, poor assimilation, and national security risks in a bill that echoes Trump-era restrictions.

Moratorium Targets Somali Nationals: The Somalia Immigration Moratorium Act amends immigration law to bar relief for Somali citizens for 25 years, with exceptions for current lawful residents, permanent status holders, and diplomatic visas.

Cites Massive Welfare Fraud: Gill highlights $9 billion in fraud scandals among Somali communities in Minnesota, where 81% of households receive welfare, 73% use Medicaid, and 54% rely on SNAP benefits.

Prioritizes American Interests First: The bill aims to protect taxpayers, restore sovereignty, and prevent erosion of social trust by halting migration from “corrupt, failed societies,” aligning with recent Trump actions.

Anti-ICE crusader punched by his own side

Minnesota liberal activist Will Stancil, a vocal anti-ICE organizer who has tailed federal agents for weeks, was punched in the head by a masked protester in Minneapolis on Monday after confronting him for filming at a demonstration. The incident sparked his ejection from the local rapid response network and prompted a public reckoning with the movements tactics.

Ejected From Network Stancil was removed from his anti-ICE organizing group last Thursday for inviting journalists on patrols, violating the network’s secrecy culture and drawing backlash from fellow activists.

Compares Attacker To ICE In the aftermath, Stancil described his assailant as “just dudes wanting someone to give them a reason,” equating the violence to tactics he attributes to federal immigration agents.

Signals Crisis Of Faith Amid pepper-spraying by federal agents and broader turmoil, Stancil lamented poisonous coalition dynamics on Bluesky, criticizing conformity pressures that stifle independent thinking while affirming he remains committed to other groups.

Newsom put $50k in donor money into ritzy wine venture: report

California Governor Gavin Newsom reportedly spent $26,882.89 in donor cash at his own ritzy San Francisco wine shop, Plumpjack Wines, for a fundraising event supporting Prop. 50, his anti-Trump redistricting plan that raised $120 million to help Democrats win House seats by redrawing California congressional maps.