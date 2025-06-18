PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Politicians's avatar
The Politicians
1h

I’m glad the former California Governor stood up for what he believes in and doesn’t fall into the liberal propaganda machine..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer Austin's avatar
Jennifer Austin
1h

Arnold didn’t get shot down because he was telling an obvious truth. Who supports people coming into the country illegally and breaking laws? No one. If you’re going to be honest with folks then let’s admit that the issue is not really about the way they came, it’s the inhumanity, racism, politicization, etc… once they get to the U.S. These ppl should NOT be weaponized for political purposes and the immigration laws should be adjusted to be fair, reasonable and transparent . Why not allot a certain percentage of slots for lower income/skilled laborers or something like that. We can’t even debate and have a decent conversation without it devolving into intolerance, arguing, demeaning one another… it’s too much and has been fueled by foreign governments. We have to wake up and get real , to fix this country… instead we have folks openly supporting discrimination & dictatorship? Really?! Smh…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture