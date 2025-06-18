Arnold Schwarzenegger told Joy Behar an uncomfortable truth live on “The View” after she asked if he was upset, as an immigrant himself, at I.C.E for deporting illegal migrants.

This backfired on her immediately…

Click To Watch Video

”You’re an immigrant in this country, did you have a viseral reaction when you see what I.C.E is doing when you see the videos of it?” Behar asked Schwarzenegger.

The notorious bodybuilder and former California Governor did not give the answer she expected.

“I am so proud and happy that I was embraced by the American people,” he explained, citing his extensive and impressive career in many areas from acting, to bodybuilding, to politics. “In no other country in the world could you do that,… all of this is because of America!”

“The key thing is that we got to do things legal,” he continued. “Those people that are doing illegal things in America,… they are not smart because when you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest!”

“I think the important thing is, when you become an immigrant, think ‘okay I want to use America for the great opportunities that America has’… okay, if I get all of those things from America then I have to give something back!” Schwarzenegger said, not letting the hosts interject to derail his statement.

Watch the uncomfortable but incredible moment here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Strand

Watch the shocking video below:

If you’re over 40 and struggle with…

Stubborn weight gain

Digestive issues

Low energy -

…then you need to watch this video right now.

You’re likely suffering from the same thing that 98+ million other Americans are, and that’s a clogged liver that is stopping your body from breaking down fat.

But when you use castor oil in this weird way each morning (not by drinking it)... Your liver becomes up to 80% more efficient - burning your stores of stubborn fat like jet fuel.

>> Do THIS with castor oil to flush out your liver clog and drop stubborn fat

Click To Learn More

Iran rejects Trump’s demand for surrender, warns U.S. - Don’t get involved

Iran warned it will respond firmly if the U.S. becomes directly involved in Israel's military campaign.

Iranian UN Ambassador Ali Bahreini told reporters that Iran considers the U.S. "complicit in what Israel is doing" and will set a red line, promising to respond if America crosses it, though he didn't specify what actions would trigger retaliation.

Iran called Trump's demand for "unconditional surrender" hostile and unwarranted - Bahreini described Trump's Tuesday remarks as "completely unwarranted and very hostile," saying Iran "cannot ignore them" and will include the president's statements in their "calculations and assessments" going forward.

The U.S. is increasing military presence while thousands flee Iranian cities - America has deployed more fighter aircraft to the Middle East and helped shoot down missiles fired at Israel, while Iranian media reported thousands of people fleeing Tehran and other major cities as Iran and Israel continue exchanging missile strikes.

Trump says he knows exactly where Iran’s “Supreme Leader” is hiding, “He is an easy target”

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Iranian “Supreme Leader” Ali Khamenei is "an easy target,” warning that continued Iranian missile attacks on civilians or American soldiers could push him over the edge.

Trump asserted the U.S. has "complete and total control of the skies over Iran" - Trump said that American-made defense technology is superior to Iran's "sky trackers and other defensive equipment," saying "nobody does it better than the good ol' USA" while demanding Iran's "unconditional surrender."

The threats come as Israel continues strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and military targets - Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has explained that Iran's refusal to halt nuclear weapons development left him "no choice but to stop them by force," with ongoing attacks targeting both Iran's nuclear program and military commanders.

Zero illegal immigrants released into the U.S. last month by CBP

Customs and Border Protection released zero illegal immigrants into the United States during May, marking a dramatic shift from the same month last year when approximately 62,000 were released under the Biden administration, according to new federal data showing a 93% decline in border encounters.