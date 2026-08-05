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Lynette Cardinale's avatar
Lynette Cardinale
2h

The Commies want your kids. Their property NOT YOURS OR GODS

THEY ARE DEMONS.

GET YOUR STATE OUT OF THE CHURCH!!!

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
2hEdited

Who do they think they are? They are Satan and his demons is who they are!

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