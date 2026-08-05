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A Maryland school district in Anne Arundel County is transitioning kids while keeping it a secret. The mother of one of the children said, in her own words, that the school “was secretly helping their daughter pretend to be male at school.”

Donald Trump and his administration are now getting involved and fighting back.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon wrote a scathing demand to the school district:

“By categorically withholding ‘information about a student’s gender identity’ from parents except where ‘legally required,’ AACPS appears to have adopted a blanket, district-wide practice of nondisclosure untethered to FERPA’s enumerated exceptions … parents were denied access to their child’s full record, information was disclosed without parental consent, and the parents were denied a hearing to correct the record. Comply with the law or face us in Court.”

Essentially, the school district implemented a policy of restricting parents from seeing their own children’s health records.

Think about this for a second.

The school district had more of a right to information on children than their own parents.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon cited The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) for her legal challenge against this insane policy. FERPA says that parents have the legal right to access their children’s educational records, and Trump argues that this includes anything related to gender and sex.

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Fox News reported that this law has “been used by the DOJ in attempts to overturn similar policies in Maine and California.”

“School districts that hide information from parents are violating federal law,” Dhillon said. “FERPA is not optional, and any districts that attempt to bypass or distort its requirements should expect immediate federal action. In partnership with the Department of Education, the Department of Justice will initiate enforcement proceedings with districts that fail to comply.”

This is another reason why federalism is so important and the Department of Education is an evil agency. Red states can prosecute and punish school districts for doing this on the state level, even when Democrats are in the White House. On the flip side, the Department of Education can try to bypass those states, even if they are doing the right thing.

Stories like these are a good reminder that the uniparty is not a thing. What’s the uniparty? The idea that no matter who gets elected, Republican or Democrat, the outcome in American politics is basically the same. This is incredibly short-sighted.

Do we really think a Kamala Harris administration would challenge this Maryland school district? They would probably give them more funding. Do we really think that male student-athletes would be banned from women’s sports? Of course not; a Kamala Harris presidency would have seen unprecedented levels of trans athletes ruining women’s collegiate sports.

The bottom line is that elections have real, tangible consequences for our children and our families. The Trump administration taking a hardline stance against these rogue school districts proves that who sits in the Oval Office actually matters. It’s time to finally put the uniparty myth to rest, and keep fighting to put parents back in charge of their children’s education and health.