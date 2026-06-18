Trump nominee Don Berthiaume enraged Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal with a genius response to his Trump “independence” test, grilling him about the 2020 election and January 6.

This is how you handle dishonest Democrats!

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UFC terror plot’s alleged ringleader identified as foreign national, DACA Recipient

Federal officials identified Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, 31, as the alleged ringleader behind a thwarted plot to attack the UFC Freedom 250 White House event. Alvarez, who entered the US as a child and overstayed his visa, received deportation protection under DACA in 2014. DHS officials say he will face prosecution and removal from the country.

Investigators say Alvarez, operating under the alias “Shepherd,” directed plans for explosive-laden drones and a coordinated sniper attack, allegedly responding “as many and as deadly as we can get” when discussing weapons capacity. Prosecutors say the group sought to incite revolution, citing grievances including government corruption and Israel’s political influence.

Despite identifying 23 potential network members, only five arrests have been made, and it remains unclear why most plotters remain at large. Vice President Vance described the plot as relatively undeveloped when authorities intervened.

Vague language in US-Iran MOU sparks concerns over loopholes

Critics are scrutinizing several ambiguous passages in the 14-point US-Iran memorandum Trump signed Wednesday, which will guide 60-day negotiations to end Iran’s nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Experts warn that unclear language around Lebanon, internal interference, and maritime administration leaves room for differing interpretations and potential conflict, particularly since Israel — not party to the deal — has continued striking Hezbollah targets there.

The agreement’s $300 billion Iran reconstruction fund doesn’t specify funding sources , despite Trump’s insistence taxpayer dollars won’t be used. Critics like Hudson Institute’s Rebecca Heinrichs argue the package resembles reparations for damage Iran caused to US forces, suggesting frozen Iranian assets should instead repay America.

The deal also commits to releasing Iran’s frozen funds — potentially exceeding $100 billion — without restricting how Tehran spends them or specifying a release timeline, raising fears the money could fund terrorism rather than benefit Iranian citizens.

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NATO allies finally step up, move to replace $50B in withdrawn US military assets

European NATO members are stepping up to backfill roughly $40-50 billion in US planes, ships, and drones being pulled from NATO crisis response allocations, Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced Wednesday. The withdrawal includes a third of F-15 fighter jets, half of MQ-4 and MQ-9 drones, half of strategic bombers and aircraft carriers, and nearly half of destroyers and maritime patrol aircraft.