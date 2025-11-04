Russian immigrants in Brooklyn NYC know where socialism and the radical far left ideas of Zohran Mamdani lead.

PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller asked Russians in the Brighton Beach neighborhood what they think of Mamdani’s revolutionary plan for New York.

“I left the Soviet Union, I know where socialism leads… They will have to learn the hard way.” one man told Miller

Bomb threats reported at NJ polling locations during gubernatorial election

Multiple bomb threats have been reported Tuesday morning in New jersey since polls have been open since 6am EST for the state’s gubernatorial election.

What we know: The threats have come in to multiple counties thus far, forcing voters waiting in line to evacuate to other voting locations. Over a million people have already cast early ballots ahead of election day, but the race between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and current seat holder Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill is currently tight: New Jersey’s demographic being 38% democrat, 25% republican and 35% unaffiliated.

Trump’s Truth Social post re-emerges as Comey hopes for case dismissal

Federal prosecutors Monday rejected James Comey’s claims that political motives drove his indictment, telling a court that President Donald Trump’s social media criticism of the former FBI director did not influence charging decisions.

Justice Department lawyers argued, in a 48-page filing, that Trump’s September Truth Social post demanding prosecution of political opponents, including Comey, showed the president’s opinion but not proof of vindictive intent.

Comey’s defense team had sought dismissal of the statements and obstruction indictment on grounds of selective prosecution and improper appointment of the prosecutor, Trump’s former personal attorney Lindsey Halligan.

The case stems from a September grand jury indictment following the resignation of the previous U.S. Attorney, who reportedly faced White House pressure to bring charges, with trial scheduled for January 2026. Kimmel reaches out to Erika Kirk to apologize The widow of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk declined an offer for talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to apologize on air for controversial comments he made about her husband’s assassination, saying she doesn’t want an insincere expression of regret. Erika Kirk told Fox News that Sinclair Broadcast Group approached her about appearing on Kimmel’s program for an apology, but she rejected the opportunity, stating it “is not our issue” and she only wants genuine remorse. Kimmel faced suspension from Disney after suggesting during a September monologue that the alleged shooter was connected to “MAGA” supporters, prompting major ABC station owners Sinclair and Nexstar to pull his show from their networks. The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10, with suspect Tyler Robinson facing aggravated murder charges and potential execution by firing squad.



Socialist candidate Mamdani casts NYC ballot for high-stakes election day

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani voted Tuesday morning in New York City’s mayoral election, backing housing ballot measures while his rivals prepare to cast their own ballots in a race that has drawn intense national and presidential attention.