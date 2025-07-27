I heard gasps of surprise when Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard followed Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt into the packed briefing room on Thursday. The air expelling from the reporters' lungs seemed to express the death throes of the notion that Trump had come to power due to his corruption rather than the establishment's failure to provide for the people it claimed to serve.

The tension in the cramped space that once served as the White House swimming pool was palpable, having built up after nearly a decade of hysterical reporting about “Russian Collusion” known alternatively as “The Russian Hoax.” It seemed fitting that the hard truth should manifest itself in a place that had once been where presidents past found respite through aquatic escape: All the old traditions of civility and impartial reporting had drained from the White House grounds along with the water in the pool.

DNI Gabbard had just released a trove of declassified documents indicating what many people--at least those who can see through the bullshit--already knew: Donald Trump did not collude with the Russian government to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton, and the intelligence assessment after the election would have reflected that truth were it not for scurrilous meddling from Barack Obama and his spy bosses.

I know firsthand how real world events can be twisted and manipulated to serve a politically expedient narrative. I saw as much during the 2020 shooting in Kenosha and then the subsequent trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and when I was on the ground amidst the mob that stormed into the Capitol on January 6th. What I learned from those experiences is that it's important to go to the source material rather than take the word of some eggheads in a studio who get paid to tell people what they want to hear, and not the uncomfortable truth.

In this case the raw evidence was the classified documents that DNI Gabbard released, and the uncomfortable truth was that Donald Trump was elected, not because he was a Russian agent, but because the "Hope and Change" that Obama promised amounted to more bailouts for Wall Street and a perpetuation of the forever wars that he vowed to end in the Middle East. Unable to fathom the fact that Trump was elected largely due to his own failures, Obama and his lackeys sought to spin a narrative that Trump had actually won because he was colluding with Vlad Putin, and not because he had capitalized on the disillusionment that stemmed from Obama's failure to change anything that improved the lives of the average Americans he pledged to save.

Gabbard laid out a presentation of declassified evidence to address two main questions: did Russia want Trump to win the election, and did Trump collude with Russia to achieve that aim?

According to DNI Gabbard and the declassified documents her office recently released, the answer to both those questions is no.

Gabbard claimed that Obama and his intel officials knew these answers, yet sought to undermine then President-elect Trump anyway. “There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false. They knew it would promote this contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win, selling it to the American people as though it were true. It wasn't.”

One of the key claims in this report stated, “One scant, unclear, and unverifiable fragment of a sentence from one of the substandard reports constitutes the only classified information cited to suggest Putin ‘aspired’ to help Trump win.”

It goes on to identify the source of this claim that Putin wanted Trump to win: “[REDACTED] CIA operations officers declined to publish the report when it was acquired [REDACTED] in February 2016, considering it 'odd' and 'lacking authoritativeness.'"

While the unnamed CIA officers declined to publish the report in February—ten months ahead of Trump’s 2016 win—the recently declassified document alleges that—a month after Trump’s win—the shoddy intelligence was included in a “full review” published by the then-Director of the CIA, John Brennan. “It was only disseminated in December 2016, on DCIA's post-election ‘full review’ order to put out previously unpublished information, and experienced CIA officers said that it ‘would not have met the threshold’ for dissemination otherwise.” The document also points to multiple more credible intelligence reports that conflicted with the assessment that Putin wanted Trump to win, yet were excluded from the findings of the Intelligence Community in 2016, “Putin told him [a close confidant] he did not care who won the election."

Furthermore, a December 8 Presidential Daily Briefing set to be delivered to both President Barack Obama and President-Elect Trump stated that Russian meddling did not impact the vote counts of the election and had been withheld from delivery. Presumably this was at the direction of then-President Obama because the next day Obama held a secret briefing with his spy chiefs, after which DNI Clapper's assistant sent an email to intelligence leaders with the subject line "POTUS tasking on Russia Election Meddling," asking the top brass to generate a new “assessment per the President’s request.”

So one month after the election, the intel community assessed that Putin did NOT interfere with the US election with the goal of getting Trump to win and yet our country was put through a multi-year charade in which Obama, Clinton, Clapper, Comey, Brennan, and their brainless allies in the media claimed that there was evidence that Putin not only wanted Trump to win, but that Trump had also colluded with Putin to achieve this aim.

Moreover, the document claims that portions of the now-debunked “Steele dossier” were used in an effort to make the Trump “Russian Collusion” narrative stick. An Inspector General investigation found that the “Steele dossier” was used to gain secret FISA warrants for members of the Trump campaign and that FBI agents continued to pursue those warrants even after they knew the findings of the dossier were demonstrably false.

For all those who have claimed that there is no "deep state" and that Trump is a "Russian puppet," perhaps for once in their shameless careers they should try taking a walk. Doubtful that they will, I have good intelligence indicating that the longer they cling to these outdated lies, the less relevant they will become.

As for Obama and the spy bosses that were responsible for weaving this false narrative from whole cloth, they may not see jail time, but history will show that they are lying, forked-tongued snakes.