Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been golfing with President Donald Trump whenever 47 visits Palm Beach on his weekends away from the nation’s capital. If you would have asked Republicans if such a thing would be taking place during the 2024 GOP primary, most would laugh at the prospect due to the volatility between the two camps.

DeSantis quickly ended his bid after failing to win any counties in the Iowa caucus. It was the first time his momentum and support among Republicans truly ran into any significant problems. But that was then and much has changed since the 2024 campaign.

DeSantis has since been busy solidifying his mark in Florida. From passing a law requiring all Florida law enforcement agencies aid federal immigration agents to pushing for the end of property taxes for the state’s residents, DeSantis wants to end his two terms running through the tape.

During my interview with DeSantis at the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, I was able to ask him if he would have still made the decision to run for president knowing what he knows today. He had called Trump’s second term “successful” during our conversation.

“At the time, remember, a lot of the people criticizing me for running privately asked me to run because they didn’t think President Trump could win again, there was reason to do that,” DeSantis explained, pointing to what he has accomplished in Florida at that point.

“You have no regrets in life. You just live and you go forward,” he added.

You can watch DeSantis’ full response here:

Much like his response to my question about his plans once he leaves office next year, his answer was politically smart. He stood by his decision without carelessly reopening all the 2024 drama. It is what it is and it’s time to look towards the future.

What exactly it holds for him remains to be seen, but it can be certain that he will have left Florida in a much better state of being.