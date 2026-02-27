Riley Gaines fired back at liberal podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen and woke Mayor of Newark City Ras Baraka on the Piers Morgan show, for claiming that everyone from around the world should be able to come to America and be considered American.

“My British husband is much more American than the Democrats in congress who couldn’t stand up to applaud a 100-year-old veteran during Trump’s State of the Union!!” Gaines snapped.

Conservative state financial officers pledge to partner with Trump’s “War on Fraud” after uncovering $28 billion in waste

The State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF), representing 40 conservative state treasurers, auditors and comptrollers across 28 states who oversee more than $3 trillion in state funds, sent a letter to Vice President JD Vance pledging to support the Trump administration’s anti-fraud mission after their inaugural 2025 Oversight Report claimed members safeguarded more than $28 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse in 2025 alone.

Why it matters: The report highlights egregious examples including Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia finding just under $2 billion in excessive spending, Kentucky Auditor Allison Ball discovering more than $836 million in improper Medicaid payments, North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek uncovering over $1 billion in lapsed salaries from long-term vacancies, and Utah Auditor Tina Cannon identifying more than $518 million in fraud across agencies and nonprofits receiving state and federal funds.

What’s next: SFOF CEO OJ Oleka told Vance the group’s members are “allies already on the battlefield” ready to assist the administration in protecting taxpayer dollars through a coordinated federal-state approach. The partnership comes as Vance announced Wednesday the administration has “decided to temporarily halt certain amounts of Medicaid funding” to Minnesota to ensure the state “takes its obligations seriously to be good stewards of the American people’s tax money” following a massive Medicaid fraud scandal.

Megyn Kelly shares 1999 photo claiming Bill Clinton ogled her friend hours before Epstein testimony

Megyn Kelly shared a decades-old photo from 1999 on her show Thursday claiming it shows then-President Bill Clinton “looking down the chest” of her friend at the Bombay Club in Washington, DC, just hours before Clinton is scheduled to testify Friday before the House Oversight Committee about his association with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

What Kelly said: “Bill was not shamed at all — after the Monica Lewinsky scandal — out of his hound dog behavior, to put it mildly,” Kelly said, alleging Clinton “basically got his hand on her side boob” and brazenly posed for the photo in the middle of the restaurant while his wife Hillary and daughter Chelsea were present. She stressed “I’m not saying this is a crime” but claimed it showed Clinton “was not chastised at all as a result of Lewinsky.”

The backdrop: Clinton is expected to give a deposition Friday over his history with Epstein and the late pedophile’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell. Clinton has previously admitted having a friendship with Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s, flew on Epstein’s private jet dozens of times, and has been pictured in the Epstein files, but denies ever visiting Epstein’s infamous private island and has long denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and his spokesperson did not immediately respond to Kelly’s claims.

Gavin Newsom tells Jen Psaki that VP JD Vance “scares” him “almost more than Trump” as potential 2028 MAGA heir

California Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted Wednesday on MS NOW that Vice President JD Vance worries him “almost more than” President Trump as the potential heir to lead the MAGA movement into the 2028 presidential election, calling Vance “a unique fraud and phony” who is “a little more dangerous” with “a nihilism to the way they talk about the world.”