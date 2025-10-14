RFK Jr's wife SHUTS DOWN 'The View' when they bad-mouth her husband live on air
Hines didn’t let them get away with this…
RFK Jr.’s wife Cheryl Hines fired back at ‘The View’ hosts for relentlessly smearing her husband, Tuesday, during a very tense interview.
“Your husband is the least qualified HHS head that we’ve had in history,” cohost Sunny Hostin told Hines.
“90% of HHS secretaries have not been doctors! One of Obama’s was an economist!” Hines fired back.
Trump criticizes Time Magazine featured cover: “This is a super bad picture and deserves to be called out”
President Trump blasted Time magazine on Truth Social for what he called the “Worst of All Time” cover photo, claiming they “disappeared” his hair and created an unflattering low-angle shot that made something look “like a crown—but an extremely small one.”
Trump’s feedback: “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” the President wrote on Truth Social.
Magazine features Trump’s peace deal: Time’s upcoming issue includes a lead story about how Trump and his Cabinet brokered the Israel-Hamas peace deal, with the controversial cover photo showing Trump from below with the sun’s rays illuminating his hair against the magazine’s white logo.
Hostage exchange completed: Trump returned home after traveling to Israel and Egypt as the peace agreement took effect, with Hamas releasing all 20 living hostages held since October 7, 2023, in exchange for Israel freeing nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.
The view is the militant anti American view!
Just tell them the facts Cheryl. Good job.