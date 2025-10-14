RFK Jr.’s wife Cheryl Hines fired back at ‘The View’ hosts for relentlessly smearing her husband, Tuesday, during a very tense interview.

“Your husband is the least qualified HHS head that we’ve had in history,” cohost Sunny Hostin told Hines.

“90% of HHS secretaries have not been doctors! One of Obama’s was an economist!” Hines fired back.

Trump criticizes Time Magazine featured cover: “This is a super bad picture and deserves to be called out”

President Trump blasted Time magazine on Truth Social for what he called the “Worst of All Time” cover photo, claiming they “disappeared” his hair and created an unflattering low-angle shot that made something look “like a crown—but an extremely small one.”