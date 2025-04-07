RFK Jr's top dog WRECKS Politico reporter in front of her lobbyist friends for protecting Big Pharma
"It is insane for your to insinuate that the thing standing between you and better health is more bureaucrats! ... Is that funny to you?!!"
Robert F. Kennedy Jr's top dog advisor Calley Means dominated a Politico reporter Dasha Burns in a podcast-style interview at Politico’s Healthcare Summit, Wednesday.
Burns pushed Means on the timing of RFK’s abrupt cuts to HHS. “What do you say to people in the public who are concerned if we are prepared for the next pandemic when these cuts have happened so hard so fast?” she asked.
“I’d say to the reporters in the room and the lobbyists in the room,… Have a little bit of humility about what the voters were trying to say by putting Bobby Kennedy Jr. in this position of power. Have a little bit of humility to ask why Bobby Kennedy along with Trump are the two most popular figures in America today by far.”
“What the voters are trying to say, and I think they were right, is that the system is really on the wrong track!” Means continued, adding that corporate news has become a “non-stop commercial for pharma.”
Burns interjected, “But how does cutting a bunch of people at HHS solve that problem?”
“It is insane for your to insinuate that the thing standing between you and better health is more bureaucrats!” Means fired back before a heckler from the crowd started laughing out loud at his comment.
“Is that funny?!!” he shouted out to the crowd.
Watch what happened next in the tense interview:
