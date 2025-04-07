Robert F. Kennedy Jr's top dog advisor Calley Means dominated a Politico reporter Dasha Burns in a podcast-style interview at Politico’s Healthcare Summit, Wednesday.

Watch Video

Burns pushed Means on the timing of RFK’s abrupt cuts to HHS. “What do you say to people in the public who are concerned if we are prepared for the next pandemic when these cuts have happened so hard so fast?” she asked.

“I’d say to the reporters in the room and the lobbyists in the room,… Have a little bit of humility about what the voters were trying to say by putting Bobby Kennedy Jr. in this position of power. Have a little bit of humility to ask why Bobby Kennedy along with Trump are the two most popular figures in America today by far.”

“What the voters are trying to say, and I think they were right, is that the system is really on the wrong track!” Means continued, adding that corporate news has become a “non-stop commercial for pharma.”

Burns interjected, “But how does cutting a bunch of people at HHS solve that problem?”

“It is insane for your to insinuate that the thing standing between you and better health is more bureaucrats!” Means fired back before a heckler from the crowd started laughing out loud at his comment.

“Is that funny?!!” he shouted out to the crowd.

Watch what happened next in the tense interview:

Watch Video

Presented By Mode Mobile

Apple just traded your privacy for $20 Billion…

Apple just traded your privacy for $20 Billion…

In a secret deal to keep Google as the primary search engine on iPhones, Apple continues to fuel Google’s ad revenue engine which made an eye-popping +$250B in 2024.

Mode Mobile wants smartphone users to get their piece of that money.

They’re splitting the data profits with their users by turning smartphones into an income-generating asset. With over $325M earned by over 45M users they were ranked #1 fastest-growing software company by Deloitte in 2023.

And they’re gearing up for a potential IPO on the Nasdaq (ticker: $MODE).

Invest in Mode and earn your stake in this $1T industry.

Learn More

Woke protesters completely STUMPED when asked the perfect question…

“Trust all black women? What about the millions of black women that voted for Trump, should we trust them?”

Watch their brains break in real time:

Watch Video

Resurfaced: Widow of brave police officer takes the mic from Trump, what happens next in unbelievable...

Watch the incredible MAGA moment when President Trump invites the widow of a fallen police hero on stage at his rally.

THIS is what it means to make America great again:

Watch Video

Disclosures

*Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

*The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

*Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of February, Rainmaker has received $263,547. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html