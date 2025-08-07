Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans to regulate a potent kratom derivative, citing concerns over the plant-based substance's opioid-like effects and widespread availability.

The initiative focuses on 7-hydroxymitragynine, known as 7-OH, a compound found in kratom that federal officials say binds to brain opioid receptors with alarming potency. The Food and Drug Administration will seek to classify 7-OH as a controlled substance, triggering Drug Enforcement Administration review.

Kratom, extracted from Southeast Asian evergreen leaves, appears in drinks, powders and gummies sold at convenience stores nationwide. It’s also used for pain relief, and as a stimulant. Recent manufacturing advances have concentrated 7-OH levels, creating products Kennedy called part of a "sinister industry."

"I became an addict because [heroin] was so available, but I had to go to the South Bronx or the Lower East Side. But now you can go to any gas station," Kennedy said during a July 29 press conference, describing kratom's accessibility.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary characterized 7-OH as 13 times more potent than morphine while remaining legally available without prescription. The agency has issued warning letters to seven companies marketing 7-OH products.

"7-OH is not just 'like' an opioid ... it is an opioid," Makary said. "And yet it is sold in vape stores, in smoke shops, in convenience stores, in gas stations that are popping up around the United States."

Seven states have banned kratom entirely: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin. Federal authorities report rising addiction concerns as colorful packaging targets younger consumers.

Between 2011 and 2017, poison control centers received 1,807 kratom-related calls, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Side effects include liver damage, seizures, rapid weight loss and withdrawal symptoms.

The announcement comes as federal officials increasingly scrutinize unregulated substances marketed as dietary supplements or natural remedies.