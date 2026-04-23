HHS Secretary RFK Jr. demanded Democrat Sen. Ben Ray Lujan provide just one example of “misinformation” he has ever promoted, after the Democrat accused him of lying to Americans about vaccines in the past.

But he couldn’t do it…

“You’re just making stuff up!” Kennedy shouted at the lawmaker. “Give me one example of misinformation I’ve said!”

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Ken Griffin threatens to pull $6B NYC project after Mayor Mamdani spotlights his penthouse in pied-à-terre tax video

Billionaire Ken Griffin signaled he may withdraw a $6 billion Midtown development project after socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani stood in front of Griffin’s $238 million Central Park South penthouse in a viral April 15 video announcing a new “pied-à-terre tax” on luxury properties over $5 million whose owners don’t live full-time in the city. Citadel COO Gerald Beeson blasted Mamdani in a companywide email, writing “We are about to commence the redevelopment of 350 Park Avenue, creating 6,000 highly paid construction jobs... The project – if we move forward – will entail more than $6 billion dollars of spending.”

Citadel fires back at “shameful” attack : Beeson’s email called it “shameful that [Mamdani] used Ken’s name as the example of those who supposedly aren’t carrying their fair share” and accused the mayor of showing “the ignorance and disdain of the elite political class.” The email noted that over the past five years, Citadel principals and team members paid nearly $2.3 billion in NYC and state taxes, while Griffin contributed $650 million in charitable donations to NYC residents.

Wall Street warns of Florida exodus: Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman defended Griffin on X, writing “We should be applauding Ken for spending $238 million in NYC, not attacking him” and warning “We wouldn’t want him to move even more employees to Miami” where Griffin relocated Citadel headquarters in 2022.

Rep. Tim Burchett says he believes aliens exist, cites government briefings and pilot testimony

Rep. Tim Burchett told Piers Morgan “Yes, sir, I do” believe extraterrestrial life exists, explaining “We’ve seen too much. I’ve seen too much” after being briefed by government officials with “video, pictures” and hearing from “some of the best-trained pilots in the world” who described “having close collisions with some sort of aircraft or apparatus.” Burchett added “I think it’s time that they come clean” about unidentified aerial phenomena.

Biblical references and military encounters : Burchett cited religious interpretation, pointing to Genesis (”God created the heavens and the earth”) and Ezekiel’s “wheel within a wheel with some sort of landing craft” as possible descriptions of advanced technology. He described a Navy serviceman’s encounter with a large, silent object that “flew over them and then it took off without any noise,” and claimed “Something as big as a football field has been traced on our sonar that went over 200 miles an hour” in deepwater areas.

Government withholding information: Burchett suggested federal officials are covering up evidence, saying “I feel like this is something that’s being held back for whatever reason” and “I have no faith in our federal government will release any of this stuff.” When Morgan asked if the world is ready for disclosure, Burchett responded “It’s not the government’s job to decide what I can and cannot handle.”

Trump orders Navy to “shoot and kill” any boat deploying mines in Strait of Hormuz, demands tripled clearing efforts

President Donald Trump told the U.S. Navy Thursday to open fire on vessels caught deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, writing on Truth Social “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be... that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation.” Trump also demanded ongoing mine-clearing operations be significantly increased; “No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is ‘Sealed up Tight,’ until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!”