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Calli Ross's avatar
Calli Ross
3h

Kennedy was reamed in that hearing. He’s next to go. If he was a woman, he would already be out. Another one bites the dust

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
2h

That's the DEMONcrats BEST weapon and MO'- smearing , lying and and attacking, alo g with not allowing the opponent to speak or question.

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