Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to unveil new dietary guidance encouraging consumption of foods high in saturated and trans fats, arguing these foods have been “unfairly demonized” and could be released as soon as this month.

Proposal clashes with current health recommendations: The shift breaks from decades-long consensus, as current U.S. dietary guidelines suggest limiting saturated fats to 10 percent of daily calories, while the American Heart Association recommends keeping intake under 6 percent, with Kennedy instead blaming refined carbohydrates and ultraprocessed foods for obesity and inflammation.

Kennedy says foods like butter, cheese, milk and red meat have been “unfairly demonized for decades”: “New dietary guidelines that are common sense, that stress the need to eat saturated fats of dairy, of good meat, of fresh meat and vegetables … when we release those, it will give everybody the rationale for driving it into our schools,” Kennedy said.

Victory For MAHA: Walmart Eliminates Synthetic Dyes and Additives From Store Brands

Walmart will remove artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and synthetic dyes from brands including Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed, and Bettergoods, according to a statement from the grocery giant.

The reformulation will impact more than 1,000 products across categories like snacks, desserts, salad dressings, and energy drinks, with changes rolling out over the coming months and full implementation expected by January 2027.

Walmart Removes Additives as RFK Jr. Pushes Food Reform

The move aligns with the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative: Walmart CEO John Furner stated the changes respond to customer demand for simpler ingredients while maintaining affordability. Given Walmart’s $276 billion in grocery sales last year, these reformulations are expected to significantly impact American families’ food choices nationwide.

Kennedy leads the way: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is leading corporate partnerships to eliminate unhealthy food additives — Kennedy has been collaborating with private companies to phase out synthetic dyes and other additives. Major corporations including PepsiCo, Tyson Foods, and Sam’s Club have already committed to the initiative, marking a widespread industry shift toward cleaner ingredient lists.

SNAP benefits exclude certain foods: HHS and the Department of Agriculture are limiting food stamp purchases by cutting out sugary drinks and candy. At least a dozen states have received waivers to implement these SNAP changes. Kennedy argues that taxpayers shouldn’t fund foods contributing to obesity and diabetes, noting that about 10% of the $405 million spent daily on SNAP goes toward sugary beverages. He emphasizes that Americans remain free to purchase these items with their own money.

My Thoughts - SNAP got healthier for Americans

One thing that will go unmentioned as left-wing news media reports on this is the fact that Kennedy emphasized Americans remain free to purchase sugary drinks and candy with their own money. Mark my words—the radical left media will only focus on how he is removing food choices from SNAP!!

If anything, SNAP benefits just got better for Americans’ health and for taxpayers. Those receiving SNAP benefits will now be better directed toward choosing healthier foods for their families. Over time, the goal is to reduce obesity and health-related conditions, thereby lowering costs for taxpayers. Win, Win!

Together with AMAC

Your Complimentary 90-Day AMAC Membership

America is at a crossroads — and your voice matters. That’s why we’re inviting you to try AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens — free for 90 days.

When you activate your complimentary membership, you’ll receive immediate access to:

Exclusive Savings on travel, insurance, healthcare, and more

Trusted Resources on Medicare, retirement, and Social Security

A Voice in Washington through AMAC Action, our powerful grassroots advocacy arm

Community & Fun with the AMAC Magazine, book club, sweepstakes, and more

No cost. No credit card needed. No obligation. Just 90 days of everything AMAC has to offer — so you can experience the difference for yourself.

[Activate Your Free 90-Day Membership]

Join today and stand with millions of like-minded Americans fighting to protect faith, family, and freedom.

Learn More

P.S. You’ll also start receiving AMAC Magazine, the trusted publication conservatives rely on for news and insight you won’t find anywhere else.

MAHA Biomedical Initiative Unites GOP With Shocking Allies

The National Institutes of Health announced an $87 million investment in a Standardized Organoid Modeling Center to develop alternative research methods that reduce reliance on animal testing in biomedical research.

Trump, RFK Jr., and PETA unite against animal testing

PETA Partnership : People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is working with the Trump administration and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to advance this initiative, providing information on failed animal experiments and advocating for human-relevant testing methods.

Bipartisan Support : Polling shows 85% of Americans across party lines oppose using taxpayer dollars for animal experiments, with advocates arguing that 95% of new drugs tested successfully on animals fail in human trials.

Administration Action: Trump’s FDA head Dr. Marty Makary and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya are taking concrete steps to prioritize human-based research models over animal testing, using technologies like AI-driven models and organoid technology.

My Thoughts - So only Kennedy could stop it?

I feel anyone who questions how horrific this can be for animals, should be forced to watch the videos out there of the cruelty these animals go through when tested.

It blows my mind to learn that 95% of new drugs tested successfully on animals fail in human trials. I can’t believe no one before Kennedy saw this to be an ineffective way of testing and put an end to it to figure out a more effective way.

This always leads me to wonder what is in it for the organizations who continued to test knowing that testing on animals was failing in human trials.

Follow My Substack, Julie’s Notebook for practical health and fitness support

The View’ Ambushes RFK Jr’s Wife Cheryl Hines Over His Policy Positions

“The View” co-hosts aggressively questioned Cheryl Hines throughout an entire show segment about her husband RFK Jr.’s controversial actions as HHS Secretary.

They challenged her about his stances on vaccines, his claim linking Tylenol during pregnancy to autism, and his endorsement of Trump despite the Kennedy family’s Democratic Party legacy.

Watch the clip:

Hines came to promote her book—”The View” had other plans

Sunny Hostin confronted Hines about failing to stop her husband from endorsing Trump in 2024, citing friends who had urged her to intervene. Hines defended the decision, explaining that Kennedy and Trump found common ground on issues like lowering drug costs for Americans.

Hines defended Kennedy’s vaccine position , clarifying that both he and Trump support vaccine access while advocating for improved safety. She cited the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program’s $5.4 billion in payouts since 1988 and argued parents’ concerns about vaccine reactions deserve to be heard rather than dismissed.

Whoopi Goldberg challenged Kennedy’s credentials, emphasizing he’s “not a doctor” and questioning whether his policies remove medical decisions from doctors and patients. Hines countered that 90% of previous HHS secretaries were not doctors.

My Thoughts - Kudos to Hines

When Barbara Walters used to run The View, I used to enjoy watching it. Although she was a Democrat, she was known for her ability to remain neutral and press for answers from figures across the political spectrum. She always had a conservative host that was allowed to talk without being interrupted or shut down disrespectfully. Once Barbara left, I stopped watching because you could see very quickly where that show was heading—to wokeness!

Kudos to Cheryl for standing firm and responding with respectful, fact-based answers that proved them wrong, even as “The View” co-hosts came at her disrespectfully, trying to make her back down.