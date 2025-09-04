Evening Edition

Here’s what you need to see from today:

RFK takes down entire Democrat ambush in the Senate

JD Vance has RFK’s back

Mysterious deaths of 6 right-wing German candidates raise questions…

DC AG sues Trump for National Guard deployment

RFK Vs Elizabeth Warren goes off-the-rails…

HHS Secretary Robert. F. Kennedy Jr. battled Democrats today during a fiery senate hearing including Sen. Elizabeth Warren who accused him of making the COVID-19 vaccine inaccessible for Americans by not recommending it for healthy people.

He responded by correcting the record, then calling out Warren for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from pharmaceutical companies in front of the nation.

Watch the senate clash here:

Click To Watch Video

More from RFK’s battle with Senate Democrats today:

RFK makes Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet LOSE IT, refuses to back down to his performative bullying

Click To Watch Video

JD Vance CALLS OUT Democrat radicals grilling RFK Jr.

Vice President JD Vance dropped a truth bomb on X as senate Democrats took turns grilling HHS Secretary RFK Jr. to no avail today on Capitol Hill.

This was just savage….

He wrote:

When I see all these senators trying to lecture and "gotcha" Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal "therapies" for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You're full of shit and everyone knows it.

Mysterious deaths of right-wing candidates in Germany raise a lot of questions

Six candidates for Germany's populist right AfD party have died in recent weeks before local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, forcing new ballots to be printed and some postal voters to recast their votes, though police say they have found no evidence of foul play.