HHS Secretary Robert. F. Kennedy Jr. battled Democrats today during a fiery senate hearing including Sen. Elizabeth Warren who accused him of making the COVID-19 vaccine inaccessible for Americans by not recommending it for healthy people.
He responded by correcting the record, then calling out Warren for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from pharmaceutical companies in front of the nation.
Vice President JD Vance dropped a truth bomb on X as senate Democrats took turns grilling HHS Secretary RFK Jr. to no avail today on Capitol Hill.
This was just savage….
He wrote:
When I see all these senators trying to lecture and "gotcha" Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is:
You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal "therapies" for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You're full of shit and everyone knows it.
Six candidates for Germany's populist right AfD party have died in recent weeks before local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, forcing new ballots to be printed and some postal voters to recast their votes, though police say they have found no evidence of foul play.
Natural Causes Reported: Police investigations found no evidence of foul play, with most deaths attributed to pre-existing health conditions and natural causes, though the cluster of deaths within 13 days prompted administrative disruptions and many to start asking questions.
Conspiracy Theories: The deaths sparked social media speculation and conspiracy theories, with AfD co-leader Alice Weidel amplifying claims that the number of deaths was "statistically almost impossible," despite police stating the deaths were from natural causes or undisclosed family reasons.
Electoral Context: The September 14th local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia are seen as the first major test since the new federal government took power, with the AfD hoping to improve on their 5.4% showing in 2022 state elections and potentially match their 16.8% federal election performance.
International Support: The AfD has gained backing from prominent U.S. figures including Elon Musk, who recently claimed "Either Germany votes AfD, or it is the end of Germany," while Germany's domestic spy agency has classified the party as a right-wing extremist organization, though this designation is currently under legal appeal.
