Secretary of Health RFK Jr. clashed with Democrat congresswoman Rosa DeLauro on Wednesday, when she yelled at him over cuts being made to the National Institute of Health by the Trump administration during an explosive hearing.

RFK would not back down…

”Are you planning to break the law by impounding congressionally appropriated funds?!” DeLauro demanded.

“If you appropriate funds, I’m gonna spend them,” RFK calmly responded.

DeLauro snapped, “We have! You are cutting the NIH by $18 billion! Or you’re proposing to cut it by $20 billion! Congress appropriated those funds, it passed into law, it’s part of the 2024 budget and we are under a continuing resolution that has adopted the 2024 numbers!”

“How then can you justify cutting $20 billion from the biomedical research budget?!!” DeLauro yelled at RFK.

RFK again answered, “If you appropriate the money to me, I’m going to spend it… The White House proposal is to do very very large cuts at NIH.”

RFK laughed at DeLauro as she grew more hysteric, “You have the power of the purse here,” he reminded her, saying that if congress doesn’t like what he’s doing with the money, it can vote to give him less.

DeLauro continued to yell at RFK for being frugal and fiscally responsible with his department’s budget. And RFK kept laughing at her.

Watch the explosive back-and-forth here:

Elise Stefanik YELLS at university president for radical student threats on campus

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik grilled the President of Haverford College for anti-semitic threats made by students on campus with seemingly no repercussions.

“There was a student group of Haverford’s campus that called for the complete dismantling of the ‘apartheid colonial state of Israel’ by all means necessary,” Stefanik told the school president. “What does ‘by all means necessary’ mean to you?”

The president called the statement “repugnant” and said she would not defend the statement.

“So what disciplinary action was taken against that group or those individuals?!” Stefanik pressed.

The school president went silent… Watch what happened next:

Brave girl CONFRONTS Democrats for forcing her to compete against boys

Female fencer Stephanie Turner stood up for her right to fair and safe athletic competition against other females in front of congress.

Democrats just had to sit there and listen to how their party’s policies hurt this young women and many others like her.

“The knee I took in protest was a cry for help and an act of desperation!” Turner aid.

Watch her chilling testimony in congress:

