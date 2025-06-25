Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called out Democrat Rep. Frank Pallone in front of congress for taking money from Big Pharma and compromising trust with the American people.

All hell broke loose… “I’ll address you, congressman Pallone!”

During a House health subcommittee hearing, Tuesday, Pallone expressed disappointment with RFK’s agenda as Trump’s HHS Secretary.

“I admire your family, I admire your work that you did on the environment, but it’s just at this point very upsetting to me,” Pallone told RFK.

A few moments later in the hearing, Kennedy decided he wasn’t going to let Pallone’s condescending remarks slide. “If I could take a minute just to respond to something congressman Pallone said, I’ll address you congressman Pallone!” Kennedy began.

“15 years ago you and I met, you were at that time a champion for people who had suffered injuries from vaccines,” he continued. “You were the leading member of congress on that issue. Since then you’ve accepted more than $2 million in pharmaceutical contributions, more than anybody on this committee!”

The entire hearing grinded to an immediate halt as Democrats scrambled to address what Kennedy just said.

NATO praises Trump for Iran-Israel peace deal and making Europe pay their fair share

President Donald Trump received praise from NATO leaders Tuesday for brokering the Iran-Israel ceasefire and pressuring Europe into a new 5% defense spending target, though he maintained ambiguity about U.S. commitment to the alliance's mutual defense obligations during the second day of the summit.

Trump received praise for bringing peace - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Trump via text for his "decisive action on Iran" and for "making Europe pay in a big way" through a new 5% defense spending target that represents a significant increase from the previous 2% goal.

NATO members agreed to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP, with most of the burden falling on European allies - The new target breaks down into 3.5% for core defense spending and 1.5% for related infrastructure like cyberwarfare, though Trump said the U.S. doesn't need to reach the full threshold since it already spends about 3.4% on defense.

Trump maintained his cordial but ambiguous stance on NATO's mutual defense commitments - While offering a surprisingly friendly tone toward the alliance he has long criticized, Trump cast doubt on whether the U.S. would honor Article 5's mutual defense clause, saying "it depends on your definition" and that there are "numerous definitions" of the commitment.

The summit highlighted NATO's focus on countering Russian military production despite economic disadvantages - Rutte emphasized that it's "unthinkable that Russia, with an economy 25 times smaller than NATO's, should be able to outproduce and outgun us," urging European allies to strengthen defenses and increase military production on both sides of the Atlantic.

Socialist beats Cuomo in NYC mayoral primary

Socialist assemblyman Zohran Mamdani defeated former three-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo 43% to 36% in Tuesday's Democratic mayoral primary, a stunning upset that political analysts called a "political earthquake" signaling the party's leftward shift as younger, progressive voters reshape New York City politics.

Mamdani's defeat of Andrew Cuomo signals a major leftward shift in Democratic politics - The 33-year-old socialist assemblyman decisively beat the former governor, creating a moment for progressives and younger voters to reshape the Democratic Party similar to AOC's 2018 upset victory over Joe Crowley.

Socialism and economic populism resonated with young and working class voters despite establishment opposition - Mamdani's proposals to tax the rich and provide free services like bus fares connected with young voters and working class people, even as he was outspent by Cuomo's $25 million Super PAC and faced opposition from most major labor unions who backed the former governor.

The victory creates challenges for Democratic establishment figures and may embolden other socialist challengers - Party leaders like Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Chuck Schumer must decide whether to endorse Mamdani, while his win could inspire other democratic socialists to challenge incumbent Democrats in Congress, though his leftist positions on public safety and Israel may hurt him in the general election against Mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Strong opponent to Israel - Mamdani has expressed strong criticism towards Israel and is reportedly linked to anti-Israel activist groups in New York.

Joe Rogan puts Bernie Sanders in his place for criticizing Elon Musk helping Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders criticized Elon Musk's $270 million donation to Donald Trump's campaign during a Tuesday appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," but the podcast host quickly countered by noting Kamala Harris raised $1.5 billion in her losing presidential bid, highlighting how both parties rely on massive donor contributions.