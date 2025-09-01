Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. announced that the National Institutes of Health is launching studies to examine potential connections between psychiatric medications, particularly SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), and violent behavior. This announcement follows the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting by Robin Westman, who described severe depression and suicidal thoughts in their manifesto.

Kennedy stated the NIH will investigate whether psychiatric drugs might contribute to violence, noting that many carry black box warnings about suicidal and homicidal ideation. SSRIs like Lexapro and Zoloft warn of increased suicide risk in people under 24 and advise parents to watch for aggressive or violent behavior in children taking these medications.

However, existing research presents mixed findings. While one NIH study identified SSRIs as drugs "most strongly implicated" in violence against others, the researchers acknowledged significant methodological limitations. Two psychiatry professors from SUNY Upstate Medical University concluded that evidence doesn't support a reliable causal connection between antidepressants and violence.

Population-level data complicates the theory further. Despite approximately 13% of Americans taking antidepressants and rising prescription rates in recent years, violent crime has actually declined over decades. A Dutch study from 1994-2008 found that as antidepressant use increased in the population, rates of lethal violence decreased, suggesting the relationship between these medications and violence may be more complex than direct causation.