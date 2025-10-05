A pro-Palestine protester, Patricia Schuh, 62, allegedly attacked Sara Kennedy, (no relation to her boss) who is a senior advisor to RFK Jr. at the United Nations, last week. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said “this is part of a disturbing and dangerous set of failures by the U.N. security.”

What happened?

Incident Details : Patricia allegedly shined a blinding light in Sara’s face and yelled “Free Palestine,” chasing her across a lobby and into a bathroom while screaming “slut,” “fascist,” and “Nazi.” Patricia continued to film the attack as she followed her into the stall where Sara was trying to hide, which is when Patricia scratched Sara’s right eye while trying to force her way into the stall. Medics later treated Sara’s eye injury at the UN.

Legal Consequences : Patricia Schuh faces charges including assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon; she was released Friday night and is expected in court November 13.

Security Concerns: White House officials linked the incident to other security and logistical failures during President Donald Trump’s U.N. visit, including the escalator stopping as Trump and the First Lady approached, as well as when the teleprompter malfunctioned during Trump’s speech.

My thoughts - Video recording fuels the far left

Thank goodness they found the person who will soon face charges—we hope, because it is New York City after all.

The way the far left protests with violence, vulgarity, and no sense of decency or respect for other human beings is downright despicable. You would think that with everything being videotaped these days, it would provide a sense of consciousness about one’s actions, but unfortunately for the far left, it provides more fuel to elevate their inexcusable behavior.

Disturbing social media trend: Anti-Trump pregnant women taking Tylenol in protest

The Trump administration has raised concerns about the potential links between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism in children. Anti-Trump pregnant women are now filming themselves taking Tylenol as a form of protest and posting it on social media.

Trump and Kennedy add to existing concerns about Tylenol

Tylenol’s Own Warning Resurfaces after the White House Department of Health and Human Services posted last month on X, “No caption needed,” when they shared a post that Tylenol had written on their own social media account back in 2017. It read: “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today.”

Multiple scientific studies have also suggested potential risks , including a 2024 Mount Sinai study linking prenatal acetaminophen to autism and ADHD, a 2017 NIH study on infant use, and a 2019 Johns Hopkins study on pregnancy use.

Medical professionals are urging women to stop, with Dr. Nicole Saphier saying “Don’t weaponize your pregnancy for a political point” and advising that acetaminophen should only be used when necessary, at the lowest dose and shortest duration.

My Thoughts - Consider the facts, not the source

How can these women hate Trump and Kennedy so much that they allow their hatred to influence their judgment to put their unborn child at risk? They are more focused and motivated by how much exposure and likes they will get on social media from filming themselves, than they are of the health and safety of their unborn child.

Just because you don’t like the messenger does not mean what they say is not true. If these women took a minute to research on their own what Tylenol has ever said about taking it while pregnant, they would have easily found that Tylenol warned against taking it while pregnant and strongly suggested consulting with their doctor.

RFK Jr. Says Pouches Offer ‘Safest’ Form Of Nicotine Use

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated smokeless nicotine pouches are “probably the safest way to consume nicotine,” claiming they could save Americans $640 billion annually in cigarette-related health costs and citing potential dementia risk-reduction benefits.

Mixed policy reactions

Medical professionals: Kennedy’s stance met resistance from the American Lung Association and other health officials, who argued that nicotine pouches are too new to fully understand their health consequences, and that smokeless tobacco products are linked to cancer and dental problems.

Libertarian and tobacco companies : Some libertarian policy experts welcomed Kennedy’s comments as a shift from the previous administration’s hostility toward all nicotine products, while tobacco companies praised his “science over stigma” approach to harm reduction. Experts pointed to declining lung cancer rates in Sweden and Great Britain linked to pouch availability.

Kennedy shares more about his claim: In a July 30 interview posted on YouTube, Kennedy said, “I think the nicotine pouches are probably the safest way to consume nicotine and vapes are second. But the thing we really want to get away from are cigarettes. Nicotine itself does not cause cancer. There’s no evidence that it’s carcinogenic.”

My thoughts - You can’t have it both ways

Nicotine pouches have been around for two decades now. The American Lung Association argues that nicotine pouches are too new to fully understand their health consequences, but then claims they are linked to cancer and dental problems.

So which one is it? Too new to understand the health consequences, but not too new to claim they are linked to cancer and dental problems? Everything has side effects. Kennedy is simply saying that nicotine pouches are a healthier option than cigarettes—a lower health risk for people.