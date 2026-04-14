Retired Police Officer Dianna Muller confronted soft-on-crime Democrats in congress with one simple message, “I’m not giving up my guns!”

“I will not comply with the assault weapons ban,” she said without hesitating. The room fell silent… “My firearm is the great equalizer! I own and carry firearms not to take a life, but to protect a life!” ”

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Fifth woman accuses Swalwell of drugging rape in 2018

A fifth woman, former model and software company executive Lonna Drewes, has accused Rep. Eric Swalwell of drugging and raping her in a 2018 West Hollywood hotel encounter, claiming he choked her until she lost consciousness.

Nonconsensual Hotel Assault: Drewes said she had contact with Swalwell three times for business connections. On the third, he drugged her drink with one glass of wine, then raped and choked her unconscious in his hotel room. She did not consent.

Business Over Romance: Drewes emphasized interest was professional only, seeking Silicon Valley introductions from Swalwell’s influence. She was in a committed relationship and never cheated, underscoring the assault’s nonconsensual nature and its severe mental health impact.

Evidence and Reporting: Drewes disclosed the assault to close contacts, recorded it in her calendar, and documented it in therapy at a Connecticut sexual assault center. Her attorney Lisa Bloom released a 2018 photo of them together. She plans to report to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Personal Devastation: Following the alleged assault, Drewes self-medicated unhealthily, did not want to live, and cried constantly for years. She maintains she would never have engaged consensually with the married Swalwell, whose wife was pregnant at the time.

Kash Patel mocks Swalwell, invites him to FBI HQ for a chat

FBI Director Kash Patel mocked Rep. Eric Swalwell amid his resignation over sexual assault allegations, inviting the California Democrat to sit down with the FBI and share information as investigations continue.

Patel’s Taunting Invitation: Patel posted on X welcoming Swalwell to the FBI following his resignation, encouraging him to share any information on the allegations. He also invited anyone with relevant details to contact the bureau at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

History of Animosity: Patel and Swalwell clashed on the House Intelligence Committee during Russia collusion probes. In his book “Government Gangsters,” Patel listed Swalwell among deep state corrupt actors alongside Adam Schiff.

Recent Hearing Clash: During a House Judiciary hearing, Patel called bullshit on Swalwell’s entire congressional career, labeling it a disgrace to Americans after Swalwell interrupted him repeatedly.

Swalwell’s Downfall: Swalwell announced resignation from Congress in disgrace over mounting sexual misconduct accusations, including a new rape claim. He had dropped out of the California gubernatorial race amid the scandal tsunami.

Biden wanted Whitmer as VP but chose Harris and Jill didnt like it!

Former President Joe Biden considered Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as his 2020 running mate but ultimately selected Kamala Harris, reportedly because the situation demanded a black running mate amid national unrest.

Biden’s Veep Preference: In summer 2020, Whitmer was vetted and prepared to accept the role as Biden’s running mate, according to a former senior staffer for the Michigan governor. The staffer said Biden wanted Whitmer but felt forced otherwise.

Pressure for Harris Pick: A former senior adviser to Biden and Harris confirmed the assessment held some weight as unrest followed George Floyd’s death. Jill Biden reportedly opposed Harris due to her past attacks on Biden during the campaign.

Whitmer’s COVID Controversies: The governor faced backlash over strict pandemic responses and was later forced to apologize for breaking her own mask and dining rules. She also criticized anti-lockdown protests as undermining coronavirus efforts.

Post-Dropout Dynamics: After Biden exited the 2024 race, some Democrats hoped Whitmer would step in, but she declined to run for president. Whitmer stated it had to be Harris because Biden delayed his decision too long.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani admits city-run grocery stores will only guarantee lower prices on “essential basket of goods”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani admitted Tuesday that his city-owned grocery stores will only guarantee cheaper prices for “an essential basket of goods,” not all products, with the first location at La Marqueta in East Harlem carrying a “whopping $30 million” price tag and not opening until 2029. The La Marqueta store will be a 9,000-square-foot market built from the ground up on a vacant lot, officials said, while other municipal stores are expected to open before then, with the first greeting shoppers in late 2027.

The socialist experiment’s cost: The project will cost roughly half the $70 million Mamdani’s administration expects to spend getting city-owned grocery stores operational in all five boroughs by the end of his first term. City Hall officials plan to tap a private operator to manage the stores’ daily operations.