White House trolls Trudeau after Team USA ends 46-year Olympic hockey gold drought with OT win over Canada

The White House used Team USA’s 2-1 overtime victory over Canada in the Olympic men’s hockey final to troll former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, quote-posting his year-old taunt “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game” with a photo of a bald eagle standing on top of a Canadian goose after Jack Hughes scored the golden goal.

Why it matters: The victory ended Team USA’s 46-year Winter Olympics gold medal drought in men’s hockey, with Hughes scoring at 1:41 of overtime off a cross-ice feed from Zach Werenski. President Trump called the team afterward to congratulate them, and the historic win sparked celebrations across the United States as fans woke up in the early hours Sunday to watch the game in Milan.

The reaction: Former NFL star Robert Griffin III also took a shot at Trudeau, quote-posting “We took your game” along with a photo of himself holding an American flag. Hughes said after the game: “This is all about our country right now. I love the USA. I’m so proud to be American today. That’s American hockey right there. That’s a great Canadian team, but this means so much.”

American tourists trapped in Puerto Vallarta amid violent cartel retaliation after “El Mencho” killing

Multiple American tourists vacationing in Puerto Vallarta said they found themselves in the middle of violent cartel retaliation following the reported killing of major cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho,” with airlines canceling flights, authorities issuing shelter-in-place orders, and witnesses reporting cars set ablaze, suspected cartel members blocking roads, and stores ransacked by looters.

What happened: Eugene Marchenko, 37, from Charleston, South Carolina, said he woke up to see six cars and a fuel tanker “completely engulfed in flames” outside his Airbnb balcony and was forced to evacuate for hours. He watched neighbor video showing suspected cartel members forcing people out of vehicles, pouring gasoline, and setting cars on fire, later venturing out to find pharmacies and corner stores burned down and looters breaking into buildings for beer and cigarettes.

The situation: Adriana Belli, 49, from Miami, said American tourists who reached the airport are now locked down “surviving off of granola bars,” while another resort guest told Fox News that restaurants and room service were shut down and guests received “the last bit of food” in the lobby. One father said he had to call his mother to tell her where to find his will, saying “this is the first time we’ve ever been away from [our son]. My wife was saying, ‘We’re never leaving him again.’” Mexico’s Defense Department said Sunday that Oseguera was killed in a military operation, triggering widespread unrest across multiple states.

Newsom humiliates himself during nationwide book tour in red state, embraces far-left economic rhetoric

California Gov. Gavin Newsom began his nationwide book tour in Tennessee on Saturday night, declaring that America’s economic system “fundamentally has to be reformed” and agreeing that Bernie Sanders “is right” about economic inequality. The 2028 Democratic presidential frontrunner said “we’re talking about trillionaires now, not billionaires, so this isn’t working for enough folks” and claimed Trump “exploited” economic concerns but “has not done a damn thing to solve it.”

Why it matters: Newsom spent much of the evening pushing typical Democratic talking points against ICE operations and the Save America Act’s voter ID requirements, rather than continuing his recent move to the political center. He agreed with moderator Justin Kanew’s assertion that the next Democratic president should be “more aggressive with executive actions,” saying “we are capable of doing much more,” and predicted Trump’s presidency “de facto ends” in November when “Speaker [Hakeem] Jeffries gets the gavel.”

What he said: Newsom opposed the Save America Act requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote, claiming “not everyone has a passport” and asking “do you know where your birth certificate is? I lost that at seven.” He agreed with the moderator’s concerns that Trump might “steal the election” through ICE agents surrounding polling places, citing former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s call for such tactics—though Bannon hasn’t advised Trump since 2017 and acting ICE director Todd Lyons told Congress “there’s no reason to use ICE officers” in that situation.

