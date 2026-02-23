PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
liney sue's avatar
liney sue
3h

, if you don't know where your birth certificate is, which gets you registered, you are too ignorant to vote.

Reply
Share
Lisa N Mellinger's avatar
Lisa N Mellinger
24m

Trump isn't racist, the demoncraps are!!!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture