We asked Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett to watch his own brutal takedown of CNN’s Jim Acosta for bemoaning President Trump’s January 6 pardons.

“I’m going to relish this!” Burchett said, pressing play on the laptop.

“This is not Fox congressman!” Acosta snapped at Rep. Burchett in the clip. “You can’t just spin a tale and pull the wool over people’s eyes. This is CNN, this is the news!”

"That’s why more people are watching the Cartoon Network Spongebob reruns right now Jim!” Burchett fired back without hesitating.

Watch Rep. Burchett react to his savage takedown on CNN:

Trump's VA Sec SCOLDS reporter for spreading FAKE NEWS about DOGE

Trump's Veterans' Affairs Secretary Doug Collins got into it with Military.com reporter Patricia Kime over her use of anonymous sourcing and "rumors" to stoke anti-DOGE fear within the VA.

"When you start headlines with ‘there’s a rumor going around,’ that hurts my veterans... That scares my employees because it's not true... Will you commit to not doing that in the future?" Collins fired at the reporter.

"That's fair," Kime conceded.

The tense interview comes amidst widespread anti-DOGE protests involving federal workers in Washington D.C. over the past few weeks.

Sebastian Gorka GOES OFF on Jake Tapper over “piece of human filth” terrorist who attacked U.S. troops

Pro-Trump commentator Sebastian Gorka took to CNN like a bull in a china shop, blasting Jake Tapper for President Biden failing to contain deadly terrorists in Afghanistan.

Tapper pressed Gorka about President Trump’s extradition of the infamous ISIS terrorists allegedly behind the Abbey Gate bombing in 2021 which took the lives of 13 American soldiers near Kabul airport.

“It doesn’t happen very often,” Tapper prefaced. “Is there going to be more of that? Is there a role of U.S. criminal courts trying foriegn terrorists who have done such things?”

“Let me be clear,” Gorka responded. “This piece of human filth has confessed not only to our 13 heroes, not only the war fighters of Abbey Gate, but hundreds and hundreds of civilians. 150 Afghans died on that day outside the Kabul airport in that atrocious withdrawal and surrender of that base and Afghanistan by the Biden administration!”

“How they see justice depends on where they are, what we share with our partners and allies, and the incredible work of tier one assets in our intelligence community,” he added.

