GOP Rep. Tim Burchett exploded at CNN’s John Berman for a question about the Trump administration’s obligation to follow an order from a federal judge halting further deportations of criminal migrant gang members.

Watch Video

“I think President Trump has the ability and authority to protect this country from unlawful entry of criminals,” Burchett explained. “I believe he acted appropriately and I believe Tom Homan acted appropriately. Overwhelmingly in this country people support that and this judge overstepped his bounds.”

“No matter what a judge says?” Berman asked. “He hasn’t taken any side yet, all he’s done is put a stay on the White House action here so that he can review their use of the Alien Enemies Act.”

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg set a noon deadline for Tuesday for the Trump administration to submit detailed information about deportation flights it conducted over the weekend that sent Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador. There is also a question as to whether the Trump administration knowingly ignored the judge’s earlier verbal order to halt planned removals of Venezuelan migrants for a period of 14 days.

Watch Video

“Oh come on,” Burchett fired back. “The difference between God and these judges is that God knows he’s not one of these judges. Their arrogant, they practice this sort of thing all the time!”

Burman shot back condescendingly, “All I’m asking you is about the Constitution and what you would advise this White House and your feeling about judicial rulings, and that seems to be upsetting you!”

"What upsets me is you all at CNN taking the side of the far left, and that's why your ratings continue to plummet!!" Burchett exploded. “What is wrong with you all?!!”

Watch the heated interview right here:

Watch Video

Presented By Mode Mobile

Apple’s Starlink Update Sparks Huge Earning Opportunity

Apple just secretly added Starlink satellite support to iPhones through iOS 18.3.

One of the biggest potential winners? Mode Mobile.

Mode’s EarnPhone already reaches +45M users that have earned over $325M, and that’s before global satellite coverage. With SpaceX eliminating "dead zones" worldwide, Mode's earning technology can now reach billions more in unbanked and rural populations worldwide.

Their global expansion is perfectly timed, and you still have a chance to invest in their pre-IPO offering at just $0.26/share.

Mode’s recent 32,481% revenue growth and their newly reserved Nasdaq ticker $MODE puts them one step closer to a potential IPO.

Invest in Mode’s pre-IPO offering at $0.26/share and earn up to 100% bonus shares.

Learn More

MAGA Congressman Reacts to his own Ukraine war debate with CNN's Jake Tapper: "I call 'em war pimps"

Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) sat down with PolitiBrawl to give you his thoughts on a recent cable news debate where he and Jake Tapper got into it over the war in Ukraine.

"I had to take the gloves off on this one," Burchett recounted as he reviewed the footage.

Watch Video

The debate centered around the missing billions in aid which, although it was allegedly sent to Ukraine, could not be accounted for by the country's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Most of the money that went to Ukraine was military aid, weapons, manufactured by the United States" Tapper fired back during the interview. But Burchett answered back defiantly, "So you're paying the war pimps at the Pentagon to prolong this war!"

Tune in to the video to hear more of Congressman Burchett's behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to get into the ring and to politibrawl against the biggest cable news personalities at CNN!

Watch Video

Asking pro-Ukraine protesters "How much money do we need to send to Ukraine?" goes OFF-THE-RAILS…

Watch PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller confront pro-Ukraine protesters in Washington D.C. with one simple question:

“How much more money does the U.S. need to send to Ukraine?”

Watch Video

From Our Sponsor Mode Mobile

Disclosures

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of February, Rainmaker has received $227,047. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.htm