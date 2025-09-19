GOP Rep. Barry Moore DESTROYS CNN host Brianna Keilar for blaming President Donald Trump for Jimmy Kimmel being fired after he mocked conservatives responding to the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Why aren't conservatives rioting for Charlie Kirk like leftists did after George Floyd?

A Life of Faith, A Legacy that Endures: Remembering Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA elects Erika Kirk as new CEO

In the wake of her husband's horrific assassination, Erika Kirk now takes the head of her late husband's conservative activism organization.

Turning Point USA unanimously selected Erika Kirk as the organization's new chief executive officer and board chair Thursday, less than two weeks after her husband Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a campus speaking engagement.

The conservative organization highlighted several key aspects of the leadership transition:

Predetermined Succession Plan : Charlie Kirk had previously discussed with multiple executives that he wanted his wife to lead the organization in the event of his death, according to Turning Point USA's announcement, suggesting the transition followed his explicit wishes.

Continuity Mission : The board emphasized that Charlie Kirk had prepared the organization to withstand significant challenges, with current board members stating he "worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests" and trained leadership for such circumstances.

Memorial Service Plans: A public memorial for Charlie Kirk is scheduled for Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona September 21, featuring speeches from President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other prominent political figures.

Erika Kirk's appointment represents both a personal tribute to her late husband and an institutional effort to preserve the political movement he built over more than a decade.

Report: AOC Considers White House Bid as Progressive Democrats Eye 2028

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is reportedly exploring a potential 2028 presidential campaign, positioning herself as the progressive movement's standard-bearer while simultaneously challenging established Democratic leadership in the Senate.

The 35-year-old New York Democrat is building national momentum for higher office, including expanded donor databases and enhanced social media operations, while touring the country alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders on his "Fighting Oligarchy" initiative.

Political strategists close to Ocasio-Cortez suggest she may pursue the presidency regardless of her chances of securing the nomination, viewing her candidacy as essential for maintaining progressive influence within Democratic primary politics.

Alternative plans include a potential Senate campaign that would likely target Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's seat.

Ocasio-Cortez has invested heavily in expanding her political reach beyond her Queens and Bronx congressional district, conducting upstate New York town halls and allocating millions toward grassroots organizing efforts nationwide. However a final decision about her future goals remains to be seen.

The congresswoman's ambitions is a case of the Democratic Party’s erratic convulsions to stay relevant after the 2024 election. Her decision between presidential and Senate ambitions could significantly reshape both the 2028 primary landscape and New York's political hierarchy, potentially setting up the most consequential intraparty challenge the state has seen in decades.

Trump Seeks High Court Approval to Dismiss Fed Official Over Fraud Claims

The Trump administration urged the Supreme Court Thursday to reverse federal court decisions that prevented the President Donald removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook amid accusations of mortgage application misconduct.

Executive Power Dispute : Solicitor General D. John Sauer said that federal judges overstepped their authority by interfering with presidential dismissal powers, maintaining that Cook has no constitutional right to retain her central bank position and that fraud allegations provide sufficient justification under existing statutes.

Financial Misconduct Accusations : Trump initiated Cook's removal in August after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte alleged she provided false information on personal mortgage documents, with administration lawyers arguing this creates ethical concerns for someone who helps determine lending rates affecting millions of Americans.

Judicial Intervention: Two separate federal courts have temporarily prevented Cook's dismissal, ruling she would likely win her lawsuit and deserved proper procedural protections, enabling her continued participation in monetary policy decisions including Wednesday's quarter-point interest rate reduction.

This unprecedented legal battle marks the first time a sitting president has attempted to terminate a Federal Reserve governor. Cook, who faces no criminal charges, remains in her role while awaiting the Supreme Court's decision on whether Trump can proceed with her termination.