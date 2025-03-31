GOP Rep. Tim Burchett did not hold back while grilling the woke CEOs of NPR and PBS, both tax dollar-funded media companies who promote far-left agendas to the American public.

Watch Video

“Why did you call President Trump a fascists?” Burchett asked NPR CEO Katherine Maher.

“Congressman, I regret those tweets, I would not tweet them again today,” Maher answered. “They represented a time when I was reflecting on what the president has said, rather than who he is. I don’t presume that anyone is a racist.”

Burchett, confused by the end of her answer asked, “You don’t think that anyone is a racist?”

Burchett followed up, asking the CEO is her company has ever conducted an internal review to assess political bias in their staff. Maher did not directly answer the congressman‘s question, instead assuring him that NPR’s audience reflects an even spread of political ideologies.

Burchett didn’t buy it…

“If Real America’s Voice, Newsmax, Fox, or News Nation, if they were to recieve federal funds would y’all support that?” the Tennessee congressman asked.

Watch Burchett turn the screws on these woke CEOs who have been using your tax dollars to push blatant political propaganda.

Watch Video

Presented By Slibe

You Can Last 2.5 Hours In Bed By Doing This.

Simple 60-Second Cure For Your ED.

This Method Unlocks a Hidden Erectile Mechanism Which Gives You Harder, Longer-Lasting Erections.

Read All The Details Here...

Learn More

Dan Bongino EXPLODES at Democrat for making every freaking thing about race

By Richie McGinniss

At the peak of the BLM madness, then-podcast host and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino faced off with Democrat Congressman Hakeem Jeffries during a hearing on police justice reform.

Watch Video

Jeffries is now the minority leader for the House Democrats—the de-facto leader of the party—and Dan Bongino is now the Deputy Director of the FBI.

The June 10, 2020 clash encapsulates many of the reasons that the Democrats lost in 2024, with Jeffries’ race-based worldview on full display, “Patrick Crusius [a mass shooter who killed 23 people in a War-Mart parking lot in 2019] was white is that correct?”

Bongino responded, “sir, I have no idea, I don’t know his parentage.”

Jeffries snapped back with the phrase that was uttered by every Democrat during that time, “Because Black Lives Matter, sir.”

Bongino responded, “All lives matter, sir. Every single life matters.”

In this singular back and forth, on display was the radicalized and racialized approach that the Democrat party took during that time. It is no coincidence that Trump made inroads into the Democrats black voting base in 2024, many have had it with America focusing so much on race, they just want the opportunity to put food on the table for themselves and for their families.

Watch the clip to see why the Democrats have alienated themselves from the American people:

Watch Video