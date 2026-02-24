A bold CNBC reporter fired back at Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren for claiming President Donald Trump’s tariffs are “illegal” and that the American consumer assumed 90% of the costs related to his policies.

“The White House definitely doesn’t agree with that,” she contradicted Warren. “If you look at the Treasury analysis,… it does not show that consumers bore 90% of the costs…”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Health Science Institute

Dems HUMILIATED by new leak

It’s happened. The rumored “MAHA Files” have leaked online.

[Click the image below to see the uncensored release.]

And while this video reveals 5 covered-up cures now available to every American over 54...

It’s humiliating for the “Dirty 6” Democrats who prayed the files would stay hidden.

While they’re still online...

See the MAHA Files here now.

Learn More

Democrats Plot “dramatic” State of the Union protest

Dozens of Democrats plan to boycott President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, opting instead for counter-events and silent defiance amid sharp criticism of his policies on the economy, immigration, and Epstein file releases, as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urges lawmakers to disrupt the president’s messaging ahead of midterms.

Counter-Events Planned : Democrats will host “State of the Swamp” at the National Press Club and a “People’s State of the Union” on the National Mall to spotlight Trump’s alleged failures and swamp corruption. With “activists encouraged to wear swampy frog costumes.“

Epstein Victims Invited : Reps Ro Khanna and Chuck Schumer will bring survivors as guests to demand the full release of Epstein files, highlighting claims of two-tiered justice.

Multiple Rebuttals Set : Virginia Gov Abigail Spanberger gives official Democratic response, with progressive and Spanish-language versions from Rep Summer Lee and Sen Alex Padilla.

Silent or Walkout Options: Some lawmakers like Rep Jared Huffman may walk out mid-speech if provoked, while others attend in “silent defiance” per Jeffries’ guidance to avoid past disruptions.

Trans shooters surge disproportionate mass attacks

A new Crime Prevention Research Center study reveals transgender individuals committed active shooting attacks at least 12 times their population share in 2024, with rates 3.4 times higher from 2018-2024 per FBI data, amid recent high-profile cases including family and school shootings.

Study Data Span: Analyzes active shootings from 2018 to 2024 using FBI records and expanded CPRC dataset, highlighting sharp rise in transgender perpetrator share to 12% in 2024.

Population Adjustment: Raw figures understate issue; transgender people (0.5-1% of population) overrepresented by 2.5-3.4 times overall, surging higher in recent year.

Recent Incidents Cited: Includes 2026 Rhode Island family shooting at hockey game, 2026 British Columbia school/residence attack, 2025 Minneapolis Catholic school, and 2025 Charlie Kirk killing.

Critique of Prior Reports: Earlier analyses like Politifact dismissed concerns by not adjusting for population share, but CPRC insists proper metrics show growing problem in active shootings.

NYC Mayor Mamdani downplays snowball attack on NYPD officers despite hospitalizations, calling it “kids at a snowball fight”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani dismissed Monday’s snow-throwing attack on NYPD officers at Washington Square Park as looking “like kids at a snowball fight,” despite multiple officers being hospitalized with facial lacerations after being struck in the head with snowballs and ice. The mayor said he does not believe suspects should face charges for assault on a police officer.

Why it matters: NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called the behavior “disgraceful” and “criminal,” while police unions condemned the attack as “deliberate, outrageous, and dangerous.” Sergeants Benevolent Association president Vincent Vallelong warned “today it is snowballs. Tomorrow it could be rocks, bottles, or worse,” and called on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and city leadership to prosecute those involved. The Police Benevolent Association said “individuals involved must be identified, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer.”

Cornel West blasts Newsom over comments to black voters

Cornel West sharply rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday for remarks to Black voters in Georgia where Newsom cited his low 960 SAT score and dyslexia to claim relatability, with West calling the approach a white supremacist mindset that equates Black people with lower intelligence.