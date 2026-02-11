Far-left member of “The Squad” Rep. Ayanna Pressley snapped at a reporter for questioning her about her skyrocketing net worth to reportedly $8 million, after entering office in 2018 completely broke according to records.

“I wish you would STOP reporting fake news!” she snapped at the reporter. “Nothing to see here!”

Canada’s deadliest school shooting in 37 years leaves 9 dead, 25 injured - Reports of transgender identity

Students at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in remote northeastern British Columbia barricaded classroom doors with tables and chairs for up to two and a half hours Tuesday as a shooter—described by police as a “gunperson” in a “dress”—carried out Canada’s deadliest school shooting since 1989, killing nine people and injuring 25.

What happened: Six people, including the suspected shooter who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, were found dead inside the school building. Two more people were found dead at a home believed linked to the attack, and another person died while being rushed to the hospital. Students stayed locked in classrooms creating escape plans while receiving “disturbing” photos showing “blood and things like that” on their cellphones.

The scene: When police arrived within two minutes of the call, they stormed classrooms yelling “Hands up, hands up” and escorted students out with their arms raised while officers swept the building for threats. Darian Quist, a 12th-grader, said the atmosphere was “very nervous” and “tense” as 14-15 students in his mechanics class shoved tables against doors. The town of Tumbler Ridge has a population of around 2,400, and Mayor Darryl Krakowka said he “broke down” after learning about the horror, adding “I probably know every one of the victims.”

Shooter’s identity: The identity and motive of the shooter have not been released, though an initial alert described the suspect as a “female in a dress”—fueling speculation the shooter may have been transgender after police later used the term “gunperson.” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Ken Floyd said authorities are “following all leads” but acknowledged “we will struggle to determine the ‘why.’” The school, which enrolls around 160 students ages 12-18, has been closed for the rest of the week.

American-born Team China skier Eileen Gu slammed for criticizing Trump while ignoring China’s human rights abuses

American-born Olympic skier Eileen Gu, who represents China and is the highest-paid Winter Olympic athlete earning an estimated $23 million in 2025, faced intense backlash after defending U.S. skier Hunter Hess against President Donald Trump’s criticism while never speaking out against China’s alleged human rights abuses, including systematic repression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Why it matters: Gu told reporters she felt “sorry for the athletes” caught in political crossfire and said Trump’s criticism “runs contrary to everything the Olympics should be,” claiming she had been “caught in the crossfire” herself. Critics immediately pointed out her silence on China’s alleged genocide, forced labor camps, and political imprisonment under Xi Jinping—despite choosing to compete for China over her birth country, the United States.

What they’re saying: Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom called Gu a “traitor” who “chose to represent an authoritarian regime while cashing in on endorsements linked by watchdog groups to mass detention and forced labor camps,” adding “when human rights come up, she disappears.” Hudson Institute’s Michael Sobolik noted “if you criticize America but won’t say a word about the CCP, that says a lot about you. If you’re an American athlete that leverages the freedom this country has given you to represent an authoritarian regime, that says even more.”

Person detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie disappearance released after questioning

A person briefly detained Tuesday evening during a traffic stop in Rio Rico, Arizona, near the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has been released, with the individual identifying himself to Fox News as “Carlos” and claiming he’s a package delivery worker in Tucson who “had nothing to do with Guthrie’s disappearance.”