PolitiBrawl

Michelle LeClair
1h

They’ve ALL gotten absurdly rich, claiming to be civil servants- term limits NEEDS to be on someone platform!!! And insider trading needs to be aggressively investigated.

Linda Watson
1h

I believe they are both doing nefarious activities to gain wealth.

This is why many are seeking and are in office.

These people need to be held accountable and removed from office.

Once this occurs it will slow down on attracting these types of people to running and holding office when they know this is not a get rich situation anymore.

We need people with a morale compass to hold offices.

