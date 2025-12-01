An anti-ICE mob clashed with police and ICE agents on Canal Street in New York City, Saturday, interfering with law enforcement operations by blocking vehicles and surrounding agents in a nearby garage.

We confronted the protesters on the street and asked them why they were doing this and if ICE has the right to enforce immigration law in NYC.

What happened next was just pathetic… Watch right here:

Trump defends calling Walz “seriously retarded,” doubles down on criticism

President Donald Trump, 79, defended his Thanksgiving social media rant calling Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “seriously retarded,” telling reporters Sunday night “there’s something wrong with him” and criticizing Walz for allowing an influx of Somali migrants into Minnesota and billions of dollars in payments to Somalia, saying “anybody that would do what he did” has something wrong with them.

Walz questions Trump’s mental state, calls behavior “not normal”: Gov. Walz fired back by questioning Trump’s mental capacity, writing “Release the MRI results” on X in reference to Trump’s October medical checkup, and telling NBC’s “Meet The Press” that Trump’s Thanksgiving night ranting “is not normal behavior. It is not healthy,” adding “it’s clear the president’s fading physically” and there are “reasons for us to be concerned” about his mental capacity.

Trump willing to release MRI results amid back-and-forth: Trump insisted Sunday he’d be fine with his MRI results being made public, saying “if they want to release it, it’s OK with me to release it,” as the exchange escalated following Trump’s original Truth Social post claiming “Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’” in Minnesota while referencing a federal case where at least 78 defendants—many from the Somali diaspora—were charged with stealing funds from a child nutrition program.

Minnesota state workers blame Walz for $1 billion fraud scandal involving Somali community

Over 480 Minnesota Department of Human Services employees publicly excoriated Gov. Tim Walz for allowing the largest known COVID-19 fraud case in the country to unfold, with more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money stolen through the Feeding Our Future scheme and other programs, with 78 defendants prosecuted and at least 59 convicted so far.

Whistleblowers claim systematic retaliation by Walz administration: DHS employees alleged on their X account that “Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota,” claiming they alerted Walz early on but instead of partnership, “we got the full weight of retaliation” through “monitoring, threats, repression” and attempts to discredit fraud reports, with workers saying they were “shutdown, reassigned and told to keep quiet” because “leadership did not want to appear to discriminate against certain communities.”

Fraud largely involved Somali diaspora targeting social programs: The fraud revolved around dozens of people in Minnesota’s Somali diaspora (the state is home to about 80,000 Somali Americans) who set up companies billing the state for social services that were never provided, with Feeding Our Future partnering with local businesses under the pretense of feeding needy children while money was actually squandered on foreign real estate, luxury cars, and more, including one homelessness program that ballooned from $2.6 million in 2021 to $104 million.

Trump criticism sparks partisan back-and-forth: President Trump ripped Minnesota as “a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity,” with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer saying “Minnesota has become the land of 10,000 frauds under Tim Walz,” while Walz fired back at Trump saying “I take responsibility for putting people in jail” and claiming “there’s a big difference between fraud and corruption. And corruption is something he knows about,” as he launches his campaign for a third gubernatorial term.

Fake news finder: White House initiates weekly website for exposing media lies

The White House unveiled a new website section Friday dedicated to publicly shaming media organizations for what it labels “Fake News,” featuring major outlets under categories like “Bias,” “Lie,” and “Left-wing Lunacy.”

Target list unveiled: The page branded “Misleading. Biased. Exposed.” spotlights CBS News, The Independent, and The Boston Globe as this week’s offenders, while an “Offender Hall of Shame” includes CNN, MS NOW, The Washington Post, and repeated listings for CBS News, with additional “repeat offenders” ranging from The New York Times to The Associated Press.

Illegal orders dispute: The site accuses media of misrepresenting Trump’s response to a Democratic video urging service members to “refuse illegal orders,” claiming outlets falsely reported he called for lawmakers’ “execution” when Trump posted “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” on Truth Social regarding the six Congress members who appeared in the controversial clip.

Media pushback: The Washington Post responded it remains “proud of its accurate, rigorous journalism,” while the Pentagon announced Monday it’s investigating Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain who appeared in the video, potentially recalling him to active duty for court-martial proceedings under military justice code.

Trump to host families of shot National Guard members

President Trump said Sunday he spoke with families of two West Virginia National Guard members shot in Washington last week, pledging to honor fallen soldier Sarah Beckstrom and critically wounded Andrew Wolfe at the White House.

Attack details: Beckstrom, a 20-year-old Army specialist, died from injuries sustained in the Wednesday shooting just blocks from the White House, while Air Force Staff Sgt. Wolfe remains in critical condition as his family, who Trump described as “highly religious people,” asks the public to pray for his recovery.

Suspected shooter identity: Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who legally entered the U.S. in September 2021 through the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome resettlement program, faces first-degree murder and assault charges, with Attorney General Pam Bondi announcing the Justice Department will seek the death penalty.

Presidential commitment: Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One he discussed White House visits with both families, saying he wants to honor Beckstrom’s memory and Wolfe “recover or not,” while West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey memorialized Beckstrom as a “favorite daughter” with “a lot of kindness” and courage at a Saturday vigil.

The two soldiers were deployed to D.C. following Trump’s executive order targeting crime in the nation’s capital earlier this year.

Venezuelan President emerges after Trump ultimatum

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made his first public appearance in five days Sunday, temporarily quelling rumors he had fled the country amid reported pressure from President Trump to resign or face consequences.

Public reemergence: The 63-year-old leader presented awards at an annual coffee ceremony in eastern Caracas, leading chants about Venezuela’s “indestructible” economy, after last being seen Wednesday posting video of himself driving through the capital on his Telegram channel.

Reported ultimatum stalemate: The Miami Herald reported Trump offered Maduro, his wife, and son safe passage out of Venezuela in exchange for immediate resignation, but negotiations hit an impasse when Maduro’s team countered by proposing to surrender political control while maintaining command of the armed forces and requesting “global amnesty” for crimes—a demand Trump refused.

Escalating pressure: Trump confirmed he spoke directly with Maduro by phone, calling it neither good nor bad, while declaring Venezuelan airspace effectively closed and overseeing nearly two dozen U.S. military strikes against suspected drug traffickers since early September that have killed over 80 people, prompting Venezuelan officials to accuse the administration of “cold-blooded murder.”

The State Department maintains a $50 million bounty for Maduro’s capture on narco-terrorism charges stemming from a 2020 indictment alleging he colluded with Colombian FARC dissidents to flood America with cocaine.