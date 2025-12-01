PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Clayton's avatar
Michael Clayton
4h

The ranting and raving of these deranged lunatics is mind boggling. The ponytailed shrunken-headed nitwit screeching out his communist manifesto gave me a nauseating headache!! He and his ilk are a societal disease, an evil infectious malady that has caused more human suffering, death and destruction than all other illnesses and maladies combined. He is NOT passionate he IS MANIACAL! He is braindead and blind to any truth outside of his own demented understanding. His fanaticism is a deadly poison/toxin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana's avatar
Diana
4h

Yes I do believe ICE has that right. It is our Government. You have to obey laws. I have watched people try to resist over the years and it never works. But you have the power to VOTE and choose how you want this to go. DONT VOTE, then you have lost your power. Then you need to shut up and behave like a human.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture