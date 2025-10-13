News Nation correspondent Leland Vittert shut down progressive congressional candidate and social media influencer Kat Abughazaleh during an off-the-rails live debate over ICE’s conflict with protesters in cities like Chicago and Portland.

This went from 0-60 very fast… “It’s a warzone not because people are standing on the sidewalk with signs, its because you guys are trying to block federal agents!”

Trump declares the “end of an age of terror and death” in the middle east to thunderous applause in Israel

President Donald Trump addressed Israel’s Knesset on Monday, calling the Gaza ceasefire the “end of an age of terror and death” and the “historic dawn of a new Middle East,” receiving standing ovations as all 20 living hostages were freed by Hamas.

“This is the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God,” he said. “It’s the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region. I believe that so strongly, this is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.”

Celebrates hostage release and calls for peace: Trump praised the return of the hostages after two years in captivity and acknowledged the 28 deceased hostages whose remains will be returned, declaring that Israel has won militarily and now must translate battlefield victories into lasting peace and security.

Urges Palestinians to reject terrorism: Trump issued a direct message to Palestinians to “turn forever from the path of terror and violence” and exile extremist forces, presenting the peace deal as their opportunity to rebuild Gaza and choose a different path forward.

Watch Trump’s remarks here:

Netanyahu calls Trump the “greatest friend” Israel has ever had after brokering historic peace deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called President Donald Trump the “greatest friend” Israel has ever had and nominated him for the Israel Prize, Israel’s highest award, citing his support including strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.