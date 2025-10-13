Reporter BLASTS leftist brat who thinks Antifa deserves special privileges while attacking ICE
"No, you hold on! Why do you all think that because you are protesting ICE that you somehow have special privileges?!!"
News Nation correspondent Leland Vittert shut down progressive congressional candidate and social media influencer Kat Abughazaleh during an off-the-rails live debate over ICE’s conflict with protesters in cities like Chicago and Portland.
This went from 0-60 very fast… “It’s a warzone not because people are standing on the sidewalk with signs, its because you guys are trying to block federal agents!”
Trump declares the “end of an age of terror and death” in the middle east to thunderous applause in Israel
President Donald Trump addressed Israel’s Knesset on Monday, calling the Gaza ceasefire the “end of an age of terror and death” and the “historic dawn of a new Middle East,” receiving standing ovations as all 20 living hostages were freed by Hamas.
“This is the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God,” he said. “It’s the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region. I believe that so strongly, this is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.”
Celebrates hostage release and calls for peace: Trump praised the return of the hostages after two years in captivity and acknowledged the 28 deceased hostages whose remains will be returned, declaring that Israel has won militarily and now must translate battlefield victories into lasting peace and security.
Urges Palestinians to reject terrorism: Trump issued a direct message to Palestinians to “turn forever from the path of terror and violence” and exile extremist forces, presenting the peace deal as their opportunity to rebuild Gaza and choose a different path forward.
Watch Trump’s remarks here:
Netanyahu calls Trump the “greatest friend” Israel has ever had after brokering historic peace deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called President Donald Trump the “greatest friend” Israel has ever had and nominated him for the Israel Prize, Israel’s highest award, citing his support including strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.
Hostage release completed: Hamas released the final 20 living hostages on Monday as part of a prisoner exchange that saw Israel free 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, marking a major milestone in the breakthrough peace deal.
Comprehensive peace framework: The 20-point peace plan includes a ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces to pre-defined lines, amnesty for Hamas members who renounce violence, and humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza under international supervision.
Gaza reconstruction plan: Trump will chair an international “Board of Peace” overseeing Gaza’s transition to a technocratic Palestinian committee, with plans to transform Gaza into a “thriving modern miracle city” through international investment and a U.S.-led security force.
President Trump had a great speech today. I am not sure who wrote this, "After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace," Trump said. "A land and a region that will live. God willing, in peace for all eternity." If (and yes, based on history a large if, peace holds in the Middle East and more Abraham Accords are authored, that statement will be in ALL future history books. Wonderful words, incredible sentiments. I pray for this peace to hold and more to come.
Ii believe some will change their views and work on tds cure and others unfortunately are terminal. The U.S. still remains with strong element of haters,marxist,communists bent on destroying America apparently at any cost. God bless President Trump and America..