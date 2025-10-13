PolitiBrawl

Allen Hummel
26m

President Trump had a great speech today. I am not sure who wrote this, "After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace," Trump said. "A land and a region that will live. God willing, in peace for all eternity." If (and yes, based on history a large if, peace holds in the Middle East and more Abraham Accords are authored, that statement will be in ALL future history books. Wonderful words, incredible sentiments. I pray for this peace to hold and more to come.

Tim
22m

Ii believe some will change their views and work on tds cure and others unfortunately are terminal. The U.S. still remains with strong element of haters,marxist,communists bent on destroying America apparently at any cost. God bless President Trump and America..

