MTG goes off on Democrat hack

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took down self-humiliated Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar, who is on a doomed mission to impeach President Trump largely without the support of his own party, for complaining about swift deportation actions taken by the Trump administration.

“The Trump administration has repeatedly engaged in activities that conflict with decisions and orders of the Supreme Court of the United States,” Thanedar said. “For example, the Trump administration wrongfully deported a Maryland man despite an immigration judge granting him a withholding of removals,…”

The congressman tiredly read off just about every buzzword and talking point the Democrats have used recently to attack the Trump administration.

Rep. Greene waited for her turn to return fire. As soon as the chairman said, “The gentlewoman from Georgia is recognized,” all bets were off.

“The Biden administration created one of the most damaging national security threats our country has ever faced!” she said. “They allowed over 12 million illegals to break our laws, invade our country, rape our women and children and murder our own people!”

Greene went off, “Now Democrats are protesting every single day for these cartel members to be brought back into America!!”

Watch MTG take down Thanedar and the Democrats:

Elon Musk steps down from DOGE

Musk officially ended his 130-day stint leading the Department of Government Efficiency, thanking President Trump on Wednesday as his temporary role as a Special Government Employee expired around May 30, though he said the DOGE mission will continue as "a way of life throughout the government."

His departure came after publicly opposing Trump's massive spending bill - Musk had criticized the White House's "Big, Beautiful Bill" as too expensive and said it would undermine his budget-cutting work at DOGE.

He's expected to remain involved as an adviser despite officially stepping down - Trump officials said Musk will continue in an advisory capacity even though his formal government role has ended, and Musk has been adamant that DOGE's cost-cutting mission will persist beyond his leadership.

Texas Republican DESTROYS Biden’s I.C.E. Chief for horrible border policy, lack of responsibility

Texas Rep. Brandon Gill went scorched earth on former President Biden’s I.C.E. Chief of Staff for utterly failing the American people, allowing millions of illegal border crossings to occur during his time of service.

Gill pressed the former I.C.E Chief about his continued defense of the Biden administration’s border disaster.

Since Trump’s election, Houser has come out in support of his and Biden’s permissiveness for migrant crossings, even going so far as to say he’s “100% correct” in terms of how he handled his role as I.C.E. Chief.

Gill asked, point blank: “Do you think that we have a better or worse border situation now than we did under Joe Biden?”

”Sir, I believe the border is secure.” Houser responded.

“But you were wrong about a lot of other things about what would secure the border. Is that right?”

“No, sir. It’s only been a hundred days.” Houser said, to which Gill slammed with unquestionable statistics.

“Southwestern border encounters are at a 15 year low under President Trump.” Gill said, then calling out Houser for claiming Trump’s border policy was “dangerous political theater.”

“You think seizing fentanyl at our border is ‘dangerous political theater?’” Gill asked, even mentioning recent arrest of Gilberto Avila-Jara, an illegal alien and multi-count child sex-offender.

“These were the kind of people that Joe Biden, and under your leadership were coming into the country.” Gill said.

Watch Gill melt Biden’s I.C.E Chief in front of congress:

