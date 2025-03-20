Rep. Jim Jordan drops BOMBSHELL on Anti-Trump Judge live on CNN
"Everything is on the table... We are NOT ruling out impeachment!"
Rep. Jim Jordan set the record straight live on CNN, that Republicans will not rule out impeachment hearings for activist federal judges looking to stifle President Trump’s immigration agenda.
“All options are on the table!”
“Do you plan to hold hearings that may look at the impeachment of Judge Boasberg or other federal judges?” CNN’s Kasie Hunt asked Jordan.
“Everything is on the table, we will consider all options,” he answered directly.
The question of impeaching federal judges comes after Judge Boasberg issued an order, Saturday, blocking the Trump administrations deportation flights of illegal migrant gang members.
Hunt asked again for clarification, “So you’re not ruling our impeachment hearings?”
“We’re not ruling out anything, I never do that…” Jordan fired back.
Watch the live CNN clash right here:
Tom Homan TELLS OFF smug Chris Cuomo live on his own show
Trump Border Czar Tom Homan fired back at Chris Cuomo for trying to tell him how the Alien Enemies Act works during a tense clash on News Nation.
“I get it,” Cuomo started. “You’re not here to argue the AEA. LEt the lawyers take care of it, but that’s not all the law qualifies. You have to have a declared war, there has to be an active conflict, which is why nobody has ever used this law this way.”
Homan jumped in, eager to correct Cuomo’s comment, “It doesn’t have to be a declared war, the statute says ‘a predatory incursion!’”
“It’s right there in the language,” Cuomo disagreed.
“They’re not here by accident,” Homan said of the violent migrant gang members who have come to the U.S. illegally. “They were sent by the regime to destabilize this country! Whether it’s fentanyl that killed thousands of people, the sex trafficking of women and children and the violence!”
“TDA is an enemy of this country because of what they’ve done within this country!” Homan added.
Watch the live clash right here:
Impeach every one of these local piss ant judges who thinks he can shut down the president of our republic.
Judge Robert’s is wrong in stating this is a legal dispute. It is about a judge that has spit in the face of Laken Riley, failed to protect American citizens, abusing his power for his party.