Rep. Jim Jordan set the record straight live on CNN, that Republicans will not rule out impeachment hearings for activist federal judges looking to stifle President Trump’s immigration agenda.

“All options are on the table!”

Watch Video

“Do you plan to hold hearings that may look at the impeachment of Judge Boasberg or other federal judges?” CNN’s Kasie Hunt asked Jordan.

“Everything is on the table, we will consider all options,” he answered directly.

The question of impeaching federal judges comes after Judge Boasberg issued an order, Saturday, blocking the Trump administrations deportation flights of illegal migrant gang members.

Hunt asked again for clarification, “So you’re not ruling our impeachment hearings?”

“We’re not ruling out anything, I never do that…” Jordan fired back.

Watch the live CNN clash right here:

Watch Video

Presented By Mode Mobile

Elon Musk Dreams, Mode Mobile Delivers

As Elon Musk puts it, “Apple used to really bring out products that would blow people’s minds.” Those days are long gone, and a new smartphone company is stepping up to deliver the mind-blowing moments we've been missing. They’ve just been granted the stock ticker $MODE by the Nasdaq, and you can still make an investment in their pre-IPO offering.

Turning smartphones from an expense into an income stream, Mode has already helped users earn and save an eye-popping $325M+ and seen an astonishing 32,481% revenue growth rate over three years. Uber did it to taxis, Airbnb did it to hotels…And now, Mode Mobile is doing it to the $1 trillion smartphone industry.

Don’t miss your chance to invest in the next big disruption to smartphones. Join 30,000+ shareholders and invest at $0.26/share today.

Learn More

Tom Homan TELLS OFF smug Chris Cuomo live on his own show

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan fired back at Chris Cuomo for trying to tell him how the Alien Enemies Act works during a tense clash on News Nation.

Watch Video

“I get it,” Cuomo started. “You’re not here to argue the AEA. LEt the lawyers take care of it, but that’s not all the law qualifies. You have to have a declared war, there has to be an active conflict, which is why nobody has ever used this law this way.”

Homan jumped in, eager to correct Cuomo’s comment, “It doesn’t have to be a declared war, the statute says ‘a predatory incursion!’”

“It’s right there in the language,” Cuomo disagreed.

“They’re not here by accident,” Homan said of the violent migrant gang members who have come to the U.S. illegally. “They were sent by the regime to destabilize this country! Whether it’s fentanyl that killed thousands of people, the sex trafficking of women and children and the violence!”

“TDA is an enemy of this country because of what they’ve done within this country!” Homan added.

Watch the live clash right here:

Watch Video

Advertiser’s Disclosure:

1 Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

2 A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

3 Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com. This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of February, Rainmaker has received $227,047. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html