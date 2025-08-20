Rep.Marjorie Taylor Greene fired back at Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for denying the horrific realities of illegal immigration into the United States.

“You claim you’re concerned about women and children?! … The numbers don’t lie, but Democrats do!!” Greene sounded off on AOC.

Noem announces bold new upgrade for Trump’s southern border wall

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that the entire southern border wall will be painted black at President Donald Trump's request, saying the darker color will make the metal hotter and more difficult to climb in desert temperatures.

Border wall construction advancing at rapid pace with congressional funding - Noem credited Congress's "one big, beautiful bill" passed in July for providing resources enabling wall construction to advance at nearly half a mile per day, along with investments in technology, cameras, sensors and waterborne infrastructure.

Dramatic drop in border apprehensions reported in El Paso sector - Interim Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said agents now apprehend an average of 41 people per day compared to 2,300 daily under the Biden administration in 2023, with gotaways averaging just nine per seven-day period and most detainees being single adults from Mexico, Guatemala and Ecuador.

Border Patrol morale at all-time high with enforcement changes - Slosar reported that agent morale "is better than it's ever been" because they're now actively apprehending migrants who are "running from us" rather than simply "observing" them pass through, with criminal charges being applied and ICE removing individuals from the United States.

Entitled lawyer tries using her status to avoid being arrested: “I’m an AG! You’re going to regret this!”

Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan was arrested by Newport Police for trespassing, repeatedly telling officers "I'm an AG!" while trying to use her prosecutorial position to avoid detention.

Confrontational behavior captured on bodycam : Footage shows Flanagan instructing officers on protocol, demanding they turn off body cameras, and warning them "You're going to regret this" as she was placed in the police car.

Attorney General's Office reviewing the incident : The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office confirmed they learned of Flanagan's August 14th arrest and began an immediate review, expecting to conclude within days, though no disciplinary measures have been announced.

Multiple charges and arrests: Flanagan, who has worked seven years in the AG's office on criminal appeals, was charged with willful trespass and issued a court summons, while her companion Veronica Hannan was arrested on additional charges including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Musk pausing America Party launch, reportedly planning to back JD Vance in 2028

Elon Musk is reportedly halting plans for his new "America Party" to maintain ties with prominent Republicans, particularly focusing on his relationship with Vice President JD Vance whom he's eyeing to support in 2028.