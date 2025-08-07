PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary E Gaskell's avatar
Rosemary E Gaskell
2h

I remember 15 years ago my perscription went from a $20 co pay to a $100 copay. I had to give up my treatment with disasterous results.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture