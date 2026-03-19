Sen. Rand Paul confronted Sen. Markwayne Mullin during his DHS secretary confirmation hearing Wednesday, accusing him of justifying the 2017 assault that left Paul with six broken ribs and a damaged lung.

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Paul’s accusation: Paul said he was “shocked” Mullin called him a “freaking snake” and told media he “completely understood why I had been assaulted,” demanding he “tell the world why you believe I deserve to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken and a damaged lung!” Paul played a compilation showing Mullin advocating bringing back canings for men to “settle” differences, saying he’s “not afraid to bite” during confrontations, and previously challenging the Teamsters president to a physical fight. Paul challenged Mullin to “explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and Border Patrol agents” and “how a man who has no regrets about brawling in a Senate committee could set a proper example for over 250,000 men and women who work at the Department of Homeland Security.”

What Mullin said: Mullin didn’t apologize or walk back his statements, instead saying “I don’t think anybody should be hit by surprise” but “if I do have something to say, everybody in this room knows I’ll come straight to you.” He extended an olive branch saying “let me earn your respect, let me earn the job. I won’t fail you” and “I make mistakes just like anybody else. But mistakes, if you own them, you can learn from.” Paul didn’t appear satisfied without an overt apology.

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Gold Is Up 18+% in 2026. Your IRA Probably Isn’t. Is It On the Right Side?

Let’s look at the scoreboard.

So far in 2026: Gold is up 18+%. The average stock-heavy IRA isn’t close.

Gold has been the best-performing major asset class for two straight years — nearly doubling U.S. stock returns over the past 12 months. And most American retirement accounts still hold less than 1% of it.

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Most IRAs are still positioned for the world of 2021. The scoreboard in 2026 looks different.

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FBI investigating former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent over alleged classified information leaks

The FBI is investigating former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent over allegations he leaked classified information, with the probe predating his departure from government, according to three sources. Kent resigned Tuesday citing opposition to the U.S. war against Iran, saying he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war,” arguing Iran posed no imminent threat.

Why it matters: A senior administration official told Fox News Digital that Kent was a “known leaker” who had been cut out of intelligence briefings months before his resignation. It’s unclear whether the FBI investigation relates to those concerns or a separate matter. Kent, a former Army Green Beret and CIA paramilitary officer who is a Gold Star spouse, was appointed to lead the National Counterterrorism Center in early 2025.

Tucker Carlson interviewed Kent last night, following his departure from the administration:

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Poll: 83% of Republicans support Trump’s Iran war despite media criticism from Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly

A new J.L. Partners poll shared exclusively with The NY Post shows 83% of likely Republican voters “strongly” or “somewhat” support Operation Epic Fury, with just 9% opposing military action against Iran. Nearly three-quarters (74%) say the U.S. should continue until Iran’s military capabilities are destroyed, while only 16% want Trump to stop immediately.

Why it matters: Despite criticism from prominent podcasters Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, 83% of likely Republican voters trust Trump’s judgment on Iran over the former Fox News hosts (6%), with 84% agreeing with Trump’s foreign policy views and 85% taking the president more seriously on world affairs than media commentators. Trump praised talk radio host Mark Levin, a staunch war supporter, calling critics “jealous and angry Human Beings” whose “sway” will “rapidly diminish.”

The political impact: 78% of Republican voters are more likely to support a congressional candidate who backs Trump’s Iran military action in this year’s midterms, while 55% would be less likely to support a GOP candidate aligned with the Carlson-Kelly camp (only 19% more likely). The poll surveyed 1,018 likely Republican voters March 17-18 with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points.

NYC Mayor Mamdani’s wife celebrated Palestinian plane hijacker, terrorist group in resurfaced social media posts

NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji, 28, used her Tumblr account to hail Palestinian plane hijacker Leila Khaled and members of terror group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine while living in the Middle East, according to posts reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. In September 2017, she posted a photo of Khaled—who took part in plane hijackings in 1969 and 1970—with a caption quoting her line “if it does good for my cause, I’d be happy to accept death,” then shared an image of a Bangladeshi stamp reading “we salute the valiant freedom fighters of Palestine.”