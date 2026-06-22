A man went viral this morning for posting a TikTok video explaining that he initially celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk, until he challenged himself to actually watch just one of Kirk’s debate videos.

That’s when everything changed…

“I found out that I was a monster,… That very same day I spoke to my father for the first time in years. Charlie Kirk is my hero!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Mode Mobile

Data Just Made Palantir Worth $250B - Is This #1 Software Company Next?

Palantir just rocketed to $250 billion by helping companies extract value from user data.

The big data gold rush is here, but the company that stands to profit the most may not be Palantir…

A new disruption to smartphones gives users a share in the data profits, already facilitating +$1B in earnings and generating +$115M in revenue.

With 32,481% revenue growth, this company is gearing up for a possible Nasdaq listing (stock ticker: $MODE), and pre-IPO shares are available at only $0.52/share.

It’s a $1 trillion industry, and their disruptive EarnPhone is now being distributed by Walmart and Best Buy.

The time to secure your spot at $0.52/share is now!

Lear More

Disclaimers

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

*Mode cumulative revenue includes full year revenue of businesses acquired in 2025.

Maritime industry warns Iran’s Strait of Hormuz toll scheme is creating an impossible situation

Global shipping and insurance industries are refusing to comply with Iran’s demand that all commercial vessels register with its newly created Persian Gulf Strait Authority and carry Iranian-approved insurance to transit the Strait of Hormuz. Western underwriters say the mandate violates US sanctions and would require relying on an Iranian legal system in which the industry has zero confidence.

Industry insiders are urging US negotiators to force Iran to fully dismantle its unilateral insurance requirements and clear underwater mines from international shipping lanes before trade can realistically recover. Currently most vessels are routing through a narrower Omani channel under US military protection, creating severe bottlenecks.

Restoring full Hormuz transit is critical beyond oil markets. G7 officials say normalized shipping would drive crude prices down enough to allow tougher sanctions on Russian energy without triggering painful consumer price spikes across Western economies.

Ilhan Omar’s $30 million suddenly disappears, financial disclosures reveal

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s newly filed 2025 financial disclosure dramatically revised her reported assets downward, from a previously stated range of $6 million to $30 million to a maximum of $125,000. Omar’s office attributed the correction to an accounting error in the original filing, saying it listed business assets without corresponding liabilities and overstated her husband’s net worth.

The sharpest revisions involve businesses linked to Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett. A winery previously valued at up to $5 million was revised to zero, and his venture capital advisory firm — formerly listed at up to $25 million — was also zeroed out. Mynett’s reported income dropped from between $100,000 and $1 million to somewhere between $200 and $1,000 from a now-defunct winery.

Questions remain unanswered about why the equity values collapsed entirely. Omar’s office says the amended disclosures were filed voluntarily and now accurately reflect the couple’s financial situation.

‘Socialist’ Andy Burnham set to become UK’s seventh Prime Minister in a decade

Veteran Labour politician Andy Burnham is poised to replace outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who resigned after failing to maintain public confidence amid significant local election losses to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party. Burnham secured a parliamentary seat last week after winning a convincing by-election in Makerfield, clearing the path for a leadership bid that appears headed toward an uncontested coronation rather than a formal contest.