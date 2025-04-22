Substack is a great platform not just because it allows independent writers the ability to build something for themselves, but it also allows those same writers to be honest with how they really feel. However, their honesty can sometimes come back to haunt them in the real world.

The most recent example of this is that of Nicholas Decker. A George Mason PhD student, Decker recently wrote on his Substack asking his fellow leftists when is it enough to start killing members and supporters of the Trump administration.

Decker, while seemingly gleeful at the prospect, frames his desires with apparent reluctance:

“Evil has come to America. The present administration is engaged in barbarism…If the present administration chooses this course, then the questions of the day can be settled not with legislation, but with blood and iron. In short, we must decide when we must kill them. None of us wish for war, but if the present administration wishes to destroy the nation I would accept war rather than see it perish. I hope that you would choose the same.”

Decker made it abundantly clear his desire to kill the MAGA movement goes beyond taking out President Donald Trump:

“The rot of the present administration runs deeper than one man. The sacrifice of a hero is insufficient to save our nation, and a gust of wind on a summer day would not have saved us. For let us make no mistake; the problem is not one man, but a whole class of people. If one head is cut off, another would take its place.”

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together With Health Science Institute

Anti-Trump Doctors Trying To Fire RFK Jr?

Dear Reader,



Have you heard of the American Public Health Association?



They’re a powerful group of left-wing medical elites who want to force DEI on America… Take away your gun rights… And have NO limits on abortions.



They work hand-in-glove with the corrupt FDA.



And now they’re demanding RFK Jr resign from President Trump’s cabinet…



Why? Because RFK Jr is dangerously close to revealing the FDA’s biggest secret…



A revelation that could wipe out hundreds-of-billions in Big Pharma profit and dark money political donations. Which means they’ll do anything to make sure you don’t hear about THIS.



And they may just succeed…



Which is exactly why we’re not taking any chances, we’re revealing everything TODAY in this short video.

Watch Video

P.S. The attacks on RFK Jr are getting worse everyday. Medical elites simply don’t want this secret as a matter of public record. And that’s why there’s no telling how long this video will be available online, so please watch it now.

(Continued)

When Decker shared his distributing call to action on X, it was met with people pointing out that once that flip to violence is turned on, it will not lead to his desired outcome and it’s not just because he is wearing cat ears in his profile picture.

In the time since his piece went up, it gained almost 400 likes and over 800 comments, most of them are negative.

Decker put an update on the piece in response to the backlash: “Violence is a last resort, not a first resort. It must come after the exhaustion of all possible remedy. It is not, moreover, appropriate for decisions which are merely unwise or disastrous.”

Given the nature of the call for violence and far-leftists have carried out acts of terrorism since Trump has been in office, it looks as though the Secret Service paid Decker a visit. Decker claimed at the end of the visit, it was determined that his conduct was “fully legal.”

Decker has remained mostly unapologetic and has blamed others for his recent troubles. He claimed his landlord had kicked him out of his rental “on account of your threats.”

That’s right, even though he posted his desire to kill people he disagrees with politically, making it known he is a danger to others, it is the “internet lunatics” who are to blame for no longer having a place to stay.

Another example showing he has no qualms about his position is by reposting an online mutual who supportively says, “The Secret Service agent asks him if it came down to it, would you participate in any revolution, and he just straight up goes: ‘I hope I would have the courage to do so.’”

It is easy to make fun of a leftist who has cat ears, Pride and Ukrainian flags in his username, and looks like a typical college soyboy, but his post should be taken seriously. While he might let other people do what he asks for if things went kinetic, it’s the fact he feels comfortable enough to voice it and has gained fans since then are the warning signs all conservatives must heed. Remember, the piece has nearly reached 400 likes.

Like I said, there have been multiple attacks across the country committed by deranged leftists in recent months. It does not take a whole army to cause chaos and mayhem, like the BLM riots in 2020. It does not even have to take 10 people. A singular deranged person can cause a lot of death and damage.

So after mocking such leftists, it is best to not let your guard down. We are in uncharted territory with people who have truly lost their minds.