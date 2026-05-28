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This Memorial Day saw many politicians express their support for our service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, but at least one Democrat showed where his priorities were for the day.

On his X account, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made five posts about George Floyd to mark the six years since his death. Frey was mayor during the devastating riots that followed.

“Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago. That moment changed our city forever,” Frey began.

“We’ve worked hard to reform policing, strengthen our department, and rebuild trust with neighbors – while knowing there is still more work ahead. This anniversary also comes as reconstruction begins at George Floyd Square and work continues on the People’s Way,” Frey continued.

“The weight of what happened is still with our city six years later – and the responsibility to keep moving forward together is too,” he added.

The backlash to Frey commemorating Memorial Day by honoring George Floyd first was swift and severe. His post garnered 12 million impressions with 11,000 likes as opposed to over 43,000 comments, the overwhelming of which were negative.

A few hours later, Frey’s account posted a statement for Memorial Day.

While Frey did not give in to the enormous pressure to defund the Minneapolis Police Department in 2020, his actions to placate the far-left in the city in other ways has damaged his relationship with MPD rank-and-file. To this day, MPD is severely understaffed with many experienced officers having left the department due to restrictive and deteriorating working conditions.

While other top Minnesota Democrats, such as Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar, also posted on social media about George Floyd, they at least had the wisdom, what little they have, to make a statement about Memorial Day first. Deciding to honor Floyd is another matter.