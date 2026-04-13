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Anti-ICE protests took place in multiple cities on Saturday, with the theme being “F**k ICE” and protesters bringing sex toys to emphasize that point. In Minnesota, a protest was held outside the Whipple Federal Building and a conservative reporter was attacked once people in the crowd discovered she worked for Turning Point USA.

Field reporter Savannah Hernandez was recording the protest when she was confronted by several members of the far-left crowd. Three people in particular, who have since been identified as being part of the same family, were caught on camera physically assaulting Hernandez as she attempted to leave.

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The alleged assaulters have been identified as Paige, DeYanna, and Chris Ostroushko.

Chris Ostroushko in particular had the worst attack on Hernandez. As Hernandez’s back was turned, the man, who is very fat, forcefully shoved Hernandez to the ground. She has since complained of neck, back, and head pain.

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“A second angle shows that he had to be held back by 5 men as he continued to charge at me. I didn’t speak a word to him all day yet he repeatedly called me a bitch and very clearly looks like he wanted to violently hurt me even worse than he did,” Hernandez explained.

The Independent Newsroom reported the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office revealed Ostroushko’s will be facing charges. Whether they will face any actual consequences remains doubtful considering Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is another radical leftist who is more than happy to give sweetheart deals to career criminals.

At the federal level, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, confirmed her office is looking into the matter.

Hernandez’s assault is another reminder of the dangers conservative reporters face when surrounded by far-leftists in deep blue cities. Hernandez said she was simply filming the event and not interviewing the protesters.

Unhinged activists hate it when someone is present to provide the full context of their actions, instead of going along with their preferred propaganda. When given the chance, far-leftists have proven time and time again they are happy to resort to violence to stop factual reporting.