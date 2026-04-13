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Linda Younger's avatar
Linda Younger
1h

These people are sick in the head. They are past dangerous when they will push down a little woman full force. It would be scary to be his wife. 🥲🥲🥲🥲

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Michael Bell's avatar
Michael Bell
1h

These peop;e need to be investigated as to if they are getting paid and if they are find out by who and make it costly to the offending parties.

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