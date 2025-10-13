Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 107 Days book tour event in Chicago on Saturday afternoon, accusing her of supporting the war in Gaza.

Watch the chaotic scene below:

While Harris was speaking with journalist Michael Norris about her memoir, a woman stood up and shouted, “Your legacy is genocide! This is what you did. You paved the way for everything that is currently going on.” Security quickly intervened and escorted her out.

Harris responded by distancing herself from current policy decisions.

“You know what? I am not president of the United States,” she said. “You wanna go to the White House and talk to him, then go on and do that.” The audience responded with cheers.

Video from the event showed at least two other protesters also shouting about the genocide in Gaza before being removed by security.

Norris addressed the disruption, saying, “We encourage people to use their voices, but we want them to show respect for this woman,” which was met with applause.

The Chicago incident is not the first time Harris’ book tour has faced interruptions from pro-Palestinian demonstrators. 107 Days, which recounts the lead-up to her failed presidential campaign, has received mixed reviews and has been criticized by members of both major political parties. Some Democrats have labeled the memoir “an embarrassment.”