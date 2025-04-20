Happy Easter PolitiBrawlers!

A message from President Trump on this joyous holiday: “He is risen”

Now for today’s debate picks for you to enjoy:

Marjorie Taylor Greene EXPLODES at Jasmine Crockett, then ALL HELL breaks loose

In this resurfaced, must-see clip, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to take any crap from notorious Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a heated exchange of words.

It starts quickly and then all HELL breaks loose…

Watch Video

Greene began to ask a question, prompting Crockett to comment sarcastically, “Do you know what we’re here for?”

“I don’t think you know what you are here for,” Greene quipped back, adding, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you are reading.”

That’s chaos ensued. Chairman James Comer tried tried to bring the hearing to order, but it was too late.

“That’s beneath even you!!” one Democrat shouted out.

“That is absolutely unacceptable, how dare you attack the physical appearance of another person!!” AOC snapped at Greene.

“Oh, are you’re feelings hurt?” Greene answered back.

“Oh baby girl!! Don’t even play!” AOC yelled back, completely triggered at this point.

“I am not apologizing!” Greene told AOC. “Why don’t you debate me?!”

Watch the massive congressional clash here:

Watch Video

Together With Mode Mobile

Major Market Shift – Act Now Before It’s Too Late

1983 – Motorola released the first commercial phone.

1992 – Nokia turned phones into personal devices.

And when Apple released the first iPhone in 2007, the industry changed forever. But that was 18 years ago…

Another paradigm shift is happening now, and Mode Mobile is leading the charge with 32,481% revenue growth. Their EarnPhone is the only smartphone that pays users for activities like playing games, listening to music and even charging their phone.

But their current share price of $0.26/share is changing in under two weeks.

⚠️Last Chance - Invest in their EarnPhone before price moves on May 1st.

Learn More

Tom Homan GOES OFF on Morning Joe for defending Abrego Garcia during heated live interview

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan put MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough in his place for saying suspected gang member and illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported.

Watch Video

“What‘s changed since 2019 when the trump administration agreed with a court, get an appelit, and let him be released back to his family and gave him this special protective status?” Scarborough asked Homan.

“He is a designated MS-13 member, who is now designated as a member of a terrorist organization, where the withholding no longer applies, at least in our opinion,” Homan answered. “We’ll continue to litigate it but I think we removed a bad guy from this country who is now home, in the custody of his country.”

Watch the tense interview here:

Watch Video

Disclaimers

1 Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

2 The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

3 Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of February, Rainmaker has received $263,547. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html