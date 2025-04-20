President Trump's Easter message will give you CHILLS...
"America is a nation of believers, we need God, we want God,... He is risen"
Happy Easter PolitiBrawlers!
A message from President Trump on this joyous holiday: “He is risen”
Now for today’s debate picks for you to enjoy:
Marjorie Taylor Greene EXPLODES at Jasmine Crockett, then ALL HELL breaks loose
In this resurfaced, must-see clip, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to take any crap from notorious Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a heated exchange of words.
It starts quickly and then all HELL breaks loose…
Greene began to ask a question, prompting Crockett to comment sarcastically, “Do you know what we’re here for?”
“I don’t think you know what you are here for,” Greene quipped back, adding, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you are reading.”
That’s chaos ensued. Chairman James Comer tried tried to bring the hearing to order, but it was too late.
“That’s beneath even you!!” one Democrat shouted out.
“That is absolutely unacceptable, how dare you attack the physical appearance of another person!!” AOC snapped at Greene.
“Oh, are you’re feelings hurt?” Greene answered back.
“Oh baby girl!! Don’t even play!” AOC yelled back, completely triggered at this point.
“I am not apologizing!” Greene told AOC. “Why don’t you debate me?!”
Watch the massive congressional clash here:
Tom Homan GOES OFF on Morning Joe for defending Abrego Garcia during heated live interview
Trump Border Czar Tom Homan put MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough in his place for saying suspected gang member and illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported.
“What‘s changed since 2019 when the trump administration agreed with a court, get an appelit, and let him be released back to his family and gave him this special protective status?” Scarborough asked Homan.
“He is a designated MS-13 member, who is now designated as a member of a terrorist organization, where the withholding no longer applies, at least in our opinion,” Homan answered. “We’ll continue to litigate it but I think we removed a bad guy from this country who is now home, in the custody of his country.”
Watch the tense interview here:
Christ has risen thank. God + happy. Easter to you President. Trump !
Lord bless happy resurrection day