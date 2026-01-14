I was asked this past Friday by Jack Posobiec if the situation in Minneapolis had reached the point where deploying the National Guard would be necessary.

I said the situation had not called for it after seeing how Department of Homeland Security personnel were able to handle the current level of protests, but it could be soon.

Then, night came on Friday.

Protesters had gathered at a hotel downtown because they believed federal agents from outside Minnesota were staying there. What started as a noise-generating protest quickly devolved into a mob going to different hotels in the area looking for federal agents. They banged on windows, harassed and fought with hotel staff, and broke into one event space while damaging property.

When the crowd marched back to the first hotel, a Minneapolis Police Department squad car was trapped in the zone. Other officers responded, including Chief Brian O’Hara. This enraged the crowd, who turned their ire briefly towards the local police.

As the officers were escorting the squad car out, the crowd attacked them by shoving and throwing bottles and pieces of ice at them. Showing just how neutered the department is, the officers were more focused on getting out of dodge than arresting rioters. They quickly fled in their squad cars.

It had to take a deployment of riot police from the State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources to finally stop the mob from causing any further damage.

Minneapolis politicians are so concerned with people reacting badly to the city’s police, they have to rely on other departments to do actual police work.

The local Antifa and far-leftists know they have control of the city when it comes to confronting the non-federal police agencies, that is why they are not used to being forcefully confronted during their violent outbursts towards ICE or Border Patrol. The gatherings at the Whipple Federal Building near the airport are now starting to resemble the riots at the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois. If agitators are willing to stand outside for hours on end in the winter, many more will be willing to do the same once springtime rolls around.

With that, it would be wise for President Trump to federalize the Minnesota National Guard to help protect federal property in the Twin Cities. National Guard deployments have proven in the past year to help clamp down on riots at federal facilities across the country.

It is a sad state of affairs that the National Guard has been needed in so many cities in response to leftists becoming violent over immigration enforcement, but the administration needs to show they are not going to back down in the face of these threats and attacks.

This also does not even go into the harassment and tailing agents are facing out in the field when they are making arrests. DHS has a big target on its back in Minnesota and it is time for agitators to know that playtime is over.