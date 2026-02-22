Conservative activist and Oregon gubernatorial candidate David Medina raised hell at a Portland city council meeting, calling out radical left Democrat leaders for obstructing ICE and allowing their city to be overrun with crime.

“It’s no wonder this city is going down hill, you don’t care about law enforcement!” he snapped at the politicians.

An uproar of left-wing crowd members interrupted his speech, some shouting “Nazi.” “Let me have my time back!!”

Armed intruder shot dead after breaching Mar-a-Lago security perimeter

An unidentified man in his early 20s carrying a shotgun and fuel can was shot and killed by Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy after illegally entering the secure perimeter at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. The suspect raised the shotgun to a “shooting position” after being ordered to drop his weapons, Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said.

The situation: Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident — he was at the White House after attending the Governor’s Dinner with First Lady Melania on Saturday night. The shooting marks the latest security incident involving Trump, following an assassination attempt at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024 when Ryan Routh aimed a rifle through shrubbery, and the Butler, Pennsylvania rally shooting where Thomas Crooks shot Trump in the ear.

What we know: The suspect was from North Carolina and had been reported missing by his family a few days earlier, according to authorities. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the gunman is believed to have bought the shotgun after heading south from his home, with the box from the weapon recovered in his vehicle. The FBI, Secret Service, and local police are investigating, and the Secret Service agents involved have been placed on routine administrative leave per agency policy.

Trump sending “great hospital boat” to Greenland after Denmark medical evacuation

President Donald Trump announced Saturday night he will send a U.S. military hospital ship to Greenland to “take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there,” working with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, his special envoy to Greenland. The move comes after Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command evacuated a U.S. submarine crew member requiring urgent medical treatment from Greenlandic waters to a hospital in Nuuk.

Why it matters: The hospital ship deployment represents Trump’s latest push to expand U.S. influence in Greenland amid his designs to buy or take over the strategic Arctic territory from potential Russian and Chinese threats. Gov. Landry spoke with NATO leadership in late January and expressed support for a “framework of a future deal” to solidify U.S. Arctic security, with Trump warning the U.S. is “the only nation that is able to control and secure Greenland.”

The pushback: Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told Danish broadcaster DR that “the Greenlandic population receives the healthcare it needs” either locally or through specialized treatment in Denmark, saying “it’s not as if there’s a need for a special healthcare initiative.” Danish PM Mette Frederiksen took a shot at Trump and Republicans without directly addressing the offer, writing she’s “happy to live in a country where there is free and equal access to health for all” where “it’s not insurances and wealth that determine whether you get proper treatment.”

Team USA stuns Canada 2-1 in overtime for Olympic hockey gold on 46th anniversary of ‘Miracle on Ice’

Team USA defeated archrival Canada 2-1 in overtime to capture Olympic gold on Sunday, exactly 46 years after the “Miracle on Ice,” with Jack Hughes scoring the game-winner at 1:41 of overtime off a feed from Zach Werenski. The victory marks Team USA’s third-ever men’s hockey gold medal and comes days after the U.S. women’s team also won gold.