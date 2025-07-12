The flash floods in Texas this past week mark not only a national tragedy, but a dangerous sign of the intense maliciousness of nation’s political divides, with immediate outcry from (mostly) the left trying to politicize the devastation and demonize victims even as the floods raged on.

The flood, which has reportedly taken the lives of over 100 individuals including children of Camp Mystic, an all girls’ summer camp, and hundreds of people still missing, should not be the trampoline off which vocal individuals or politicians jump.

However, since the event, there have been several attempts to use it either as evidence of Trump’s failure, as a justified end for his (assumed) supporters, etc.

Sadie Perkins, a former Houston mayoral appointee, went online to rant about the girls of Camp Mystic:

“I know I’m going to get cancelled for this, but Camp Mystic is a white-only girls’ Christian camp. They don’t even have a token Asian. They don’t have a token Black person. It’s an all-white, white-only conservative Christian camp,” Perkins said. “If you ain’t white you ain’t right, you ain’t gettin’ in, you ain’t goin’. Period.”

Then, pediatrician Dr. Christina B. Propst, whose profession is, in all aspects, devoted to serving the lives and health of all children, went on Facebook and said about the floods, “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry,” while also saying she hoped those who perished “get what they voted for.”

Political officials also jumped at the chance to take to their keyboards and push their censure for Trump:

"Trump & Musk gutted the National Weather Service. The result was predictable: A bad forecast leading to the death of children in a horrific flood," California state Sen. Scott Wiener said.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., bashed Trump’s proposed federal cuts.

However, it has been reported over and over again by liberal and conservative outlets alike that not only was the National Weather Service Office for that area of Texas staffed, but had over double the amount of staff as usual, and handled the situation as they should have. Plus, Trump’s NOAA cuts are not set to take effect until 2026, making these arguments not only heedless in tone, but factually untrue.

There were countless other well-known DC officials who voiced similar sentiments to the above – who did not even wait until the floods dissipated before using the most extreme horror for their own means (Though it is to be said other notable liberal officials denounced this agenda proffering for what it was - see below).

While it is inescapable and important to ask questions about and create ideas on how to better handle any future natural occurrences, many of these comments, driven by blind hatred and lack of self-awareness, only worsened the already tender heart-ache of most Americans after the disaster occurred.

While the statements skew from inappropriate to downright disturbing, the sheer fact that, instead of rallying together as a nation in the living moments of tragedy, the people of this nation - including many of its leaders - leaned into blame-placing and further divide is a scary reality indeed. Events like this one are not moments for further hatred and division, but, at the very least, collective mourning of lives-lost, rallying behind devastated families, and a rallied goal of working-together to make way for a better future.

We must take a moment and rally together, period. Then, let the time for respectful discourse follow.