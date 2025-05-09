PolitiBrawl

Pirate
27m

Congress is the Uniparty

nathan paris
11m

Another reason we can not always get what we may want is simply because everything is always changing? Such as the pricing for everything. For example; Gasoline fluctuates, an oil Sheek gets a case of runny bowls? The price per barrel goes up! What used to costs in the single digits are now double digits and in the mid-range. Savings accounts at banks pay .00125% on the money, if any, that you manage to save? BUT, borrow that money and you pay 12% or more on a 90 day note! HELL, a new automobile will cost you 40 Thousand, that's looking conservatively! Pick-up trucks are considered "Luxury" and by GOD, you pay for LUXURY. I won't list unnecessary taxes imposed to correct mistakes made by elected politicians? TOO MANY TO LIST! So? You tell me how people can save?

