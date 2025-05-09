By Daniel Turner

Schadenfreude- the pleasure which derives from the suffering of your adversaries – is not a Christian virtue, but it is most definitely a political one.

Those miscreants who would pollute my country and her culture with hordes of third world invaders, who would use the FBI to put us on lists for supporting school choice or attending Latin Mass, who would elevate Adam Kinzinger to the level of national hero, I rejoice in their sufferings and revel in their pain.

Nothing puts a smile on my face quicker than 2016 photos of bawling Hillary Clinton Election Night voters.

But there is something we share. We as political animals have a bond. I on the side of the right and righteous, and they, the Marxist, bottom feeding, soulless goblin creatures have a common sorrow which stems from Congressional inertia and annual cycles of once unbridled enthusiasm for a political candidate who promises the moon fizzling into routine disappoint once they get political office and become incapable of delivering anything but more government cheese.

Yes, when it comes to being politically heartbroken, left and right are the same.

A recent example from the crowd of the crud eating, monkey pox left when one of theirs political leaders, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, recently introduced legislation to ban assault weapons. Gun control and stepping on the Second Amendment is a favorite of the historically illiterate, castrated left, but they did not celebrate this legislative power grab. Even the dumpster dwellers know the Senator and her party are in the minority. They know this bill will never get a committee hearing, and even if it had the votes to pass the Senate (which it does not) it would never pass in the House, and President Trump would never, ever, sign it. They know this. We know this.

Duckworth may claim her gun control bill is “long overdue”, but if the Senator were really serious about it, if she were sincere in her commitment to the issue, then she would have been introduced it in that two year window from January, 2021 until January, 2023, when democrats controlled all of Congress, and Joe Biden’s team would blindly stick it under the autopen for signature.

She didn’t. They didn’t. And snot munching trolls of the left have their hearts broken.

In that Biden era two-year window democrats could have passed nearly anything they wanted: gun control, amnesty for illegals, student loan forgiveness, abortion on demand, mandatory Queer studies for pre-K children, etc. They could have passed AOC’s wildly sophomoric “Green New Deal” which promised free money for those “unwilling to work” or a “Universal Migrant Healthcare” bill putting us on the hook for the glaucoma surgery of everyone in Southeast Asia. None of these big, bold, progressive policy positions made it into law, and the window-licking leftists have their hearts broken.

Now, of course, I am thrilled. Thank God democrats are political cowards. The last time democrats showed such a unified backbone on progressive legislation, we got Obamacare, and healthcare costs doubled. I sympathize with the broken hearts of the “In This House We Believe” dolts, but I don’t want democrats to ever find their spine again.

But I wish republicans would. I do not want my own heart broken again.

As during the first two years of Biden’s Administration, President Trump has a unique opportunity in this 24-month window (nearly four of which are already gone) to pass big, bold, America First policy positions through both houses and get them signed into law. Where is Congress? Where are there plethora of patriotic, fearless, pro-America legislative actions? They are like Jim Jordan’s jacket: on a shelf somewhere.

We have had some wins. Both the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports” and the “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility” (SAVE) Act failed to get a single Democrat vote in the Senate, putting them on defense and Republicans material for ads in swing states. Only democrats could be dumb enough to want men beating the crap out of women in sports and Kilmar Abrego Garcia voting for the next President.

But that is just two legislative wins. Only two. Where is the bill to mandate English as the official language or to make it legal for dads whose underage kids were forced into “story time” by a sex pervert to repeatedly punch they/them in zim/zir’s tuck?

Where is the bill to stop the government from mandating or banning consumer product: cars, appliances, light bulbs, generators, ceiling fans, etc? The bill to end foreign aid to countries unless the voting Senators can point to it on a map and tell us the name of its current president (or warlord) and the official language?

In my next post I’ll suggest 10 stand-alone bills that should have been introduced by now if our side really wanted to affect change.

We need Congress to move at the speed of Trump. Instead, we get a lot of elected Republicans with masterful oratory, delivered specifically for TV soundbites which will be repurposed for campaign ads, coupled with the promise of a hearing and / or investigation, and then recess.

“We hope to get this done by Labor Day,” I heard a GOP Senator say of the Tax Cuts. Labor Day? What are you, a building contractor? Are you driving for Uber on the side?

Bernie Sanders broke so many Velcro-shoed hearts. He promised everything big and bold, and in the first two years of the Biden Puppet Regime, he disappeared. Now that democrats are political eunuchs, he is back to making promises. He looked downright idiotic taking a private jet to his “end oligarchy” speech at Coachella, the uber-exclusive music festival where day passes cost nearly $1000. Talk about political theater.

But we have the power right now, and Congress does not seem to be willing to use it. Tick-Tock. The clock is running. Our window is closing. This moment will not last forever, and when those Maoists are back in charge again, and what will we have accomplished to preserve the nation and protect the rights and property of the free?

I fear in 2027, we will be without power, a new crop of candidates will promise to “tackle the debt” and “hold people accountable” and my broken heart will look to whiskey and tobacco for solace.

On the bright side, when they are back in power, they being the toenail chomping NPCs, their leaders will be as weak as ours, with our shared political heartbreak remaining as our bond.

Sometimes I wish I could crack open a beer, light up a smoke, and talk to my political enemies about our shared misery, maybe even get a good laugh out of it.

But then I remember: I hate them.

We keep fighting. Honor and courage.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF