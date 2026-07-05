Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Subscribe

It is unfortunate to see the ongoing consequences of the Biden-Harris border crisis ripple through the nation even though President Trump ended it on his first day back in office.

This goes double when it involves an American losing their life at the hands of someone who should not have been in the country in the first place.

One recent case involves Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira Jr.

Pahira Jr. was inspecting a semi-truck on the side of the road in Schuykill County on Wednesday when a truck driven by Michael Bon, a Haitian, crashed into the truck Pahira was inspecting, killing him and resulting in both trucks catching fire.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below):

Together with Health Science Institute

Exec Order 14155 creates new health benefit for seniors

ATTENTION:

Are you an American taxpayer?

Are you over the age of 54?

Thanks to President Trump’s Executive Order 14155, you are entitled to a new health benefit.

Click here to claim it now.

Claim Now

(Piece continues below)

Bon has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and aggravated assault by vehicle.

Bon was allowed into the U.S. under the Biden-Harris administration’s Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) parole program, which allowed those nationalities to apply for legal status outside the United States and fly directly into the country if initially approved.

Bon entered the U.S. in 2024 via Fort Lauderdale and applied for Temporary Protected Status, but it was denied a few months later. Once Trump came back into office, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services informed Bon his parole status had been revoked. Despite knowing he was now in the country illegally, Bon did not leave.

Massachusetts was the state that issued Bon his commercial driver’s license.

It is cases like this that makes the border crisis created by the Biden-Harris administration so infuriating. The Biden administration created the CHNV parole program to encourage people in those countries to not make the trip to the southern border and cross illegally. Instead of discouraging any form of migration, Biden’s DHS just made it easier. Democrats implemented this program to avoid the bad optics of thousands of people illegally crossing into the U.S. on a daily basis. They put the wants of foreigners ahead of Americans.

Even with CHNV and the CBP One app, many foreigners still chose to enter illegally because they knew they would be released and those two programs were in high demand. Over 500,000 migrants were allowed into the U.S. through the CHNV program.

Whether crossing illegally at the southern border or using one of the parole options, the end result was still the same: People who should not be in the country were able to enter and it has created tragic situations.

CHNV was quickly ended at the start of the second Trump term, but the Supreme Court had to rule in May 2025 that the program could be ended after the Trump administration was sued.