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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
28m

Why is this not surprising! The evil let through our borders for 4 years is killing innocent Americans and the fools on the left want to eliminate ICE. Face it, we'll never get rid of this slime and if we catch them and actually imprison them, we pay for it with out taxes. GET THEM OUT!

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Jack's avatar
Jack
4m

Massachusetts is an idiot state and safe haven for illegal alien criminals which needs stopped! 🤦👎

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