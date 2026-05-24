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The Memorial Day weekend heralds the beginning of the summer season, with that beginning comes the promise of crowds of teens and young adults in Democrat-run cities to run wild.

With the holiday weekend still having another day to go, two major incidents took place in Chicago and Los Angeles.

The most serious case took place with Chicago police spending hours attempting to shut down a block party in the Near West Side. CWBChicago reports despite Chicago police sending units from all over the city, the situation was not fully brought under control until after a driver plowed his car into the crowd.

At least five police officers were injured, with fighting also breaking out and pepper spray needing to be used. Prior to the crash, a police supervisor warned officers over the radio of people driving recklessly and traveling in multiple directions through crowded streets.

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A witness to the crash said he saw officers fly through “in the air.” The driver was arrested on scene.

In Los Angeles, LAPD officers were attacked as they attempted to shut down a street concert put on by Dead City Punx. Videos show crowds throwing objects at squad cars, hitting car windows, and throwing fireworks at officers.

One officer, whose car was boxed in by other vehicles, briefly got out to use pepper spray.

This is not the first time a Dead City Punx caused a riot, with another clash taking place earlier this year.

It can be certain these “teen takeovers” will not stop anytime soon in Democrat-run cities. The trend is starting to become popular in other locations as well. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will be sure to do nothing about it, claiming arresting and incarcerating criminals will not stop crime.

Los Angeles has a chance to reverse course, since Mayor Karen Bass has proven to be ineffective, with the first round of voting for mayor taking place on June 2.

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