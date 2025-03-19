CNN Republican brawler Scott Jennings SNAPPED at a very rude Democrat panelist for making a condescending remark that demanded a blunt response.

“Let me educate you about my position on January 6th!!”

The clash began when Neera Tanden asked Jennings a gotcha question about his condemnation of Tesla dealership vandals, conflating the matter with January 6th.

“So when they do it to a Tesla dealership, its really bad, but when they do it to the halls of congress we should pardon them, is that your position?”

Jennings set her straight immediately, “I know you haven’t been around for a while, so let me educate you on my position about January 6th!”

“I’m so sorry,” Tanden said sarcastically. “You don’t need to patronize me.”

“And you don’t need to be condescending to me!” Jennings fired back. You want to attack me?! I’m sorry you’re a condescending person who hasn’t been paying attention!”

